MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Delhi Police for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 70,000 from a complainant in exchange for providing relief in a police case and ensuring that he and his family members were not arrested.

The accused has been identified as Ravinder Kumar, an ASI posted at Bhalswa Dairy Police Station in Delhi, the Central agency said.

According to a CBI press statement on Tuesday, the Central agency registered a bribery case against the accused on the same day following a complaint.

The complainant alleged that the ASI had demanded a bribe of Rs 2 lakh to provide relief in a case registered at Bhalswa Dairy Police Station and to avoid the arrest of the complainant and his family members.

During verification of the complaint, the CBI found that the accused ASI had allegedly demanded an undue advantage of Rs 2 lakh. He subsequently agreed to accept Rs 1 lakh as a part payment in return for extending help in the investigation.

Following the verification, the CBI laid a trap on Tuesday to catch the accused red-handed.

During the operation, the accused ASI was allegedly caught while demanding and accepting Rs 70,000 from the complainant as part payment of the agreed bribe amount.

The CBI apprehended him at the spot and recovered the trap money.

The Central agency is now conducting further investigation into the matter to establish all the circumstances surrounding the alleged bribery and examine whether any other individuals were involved.

The incident comes as another case of alleged corruption involving a police official in the national capital.

Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.