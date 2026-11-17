MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 17 (IANS) Efforts to strengthen maternal and child healthcare services through quality antenatal care, timely identification and appropriate management of high-risk pregnancies, and regular monitoring are yielding positive results in Rajasthan.

​Maternal deaths declined by nearly 40% between August and October 2026 compared to the corresponding period in 2025. The sharpest reduction, approximately 59%, was recorded in October.

On Tuesday, Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Gayatri Rathore conducted a detailed review of maternal and child health services through a video conference and issued necessary directives to the concerned officials.

During the review, she noted that 100 maternal deaths were recorded in August 2025, compared to 73 in August 2026, registering a decline of 27%.

​Similarly, maternal deaths decreased from 83 in September 2025 to 54 in September 2026, a reduction of approximately 35%. In October, the number fell significantly from 87 in 2025 to 36 in 2026, marking a decline of approximately 59%. Overall, maternal deaths dropped from 270 during August–October 2025 to 163 during the corresponding period in 2026, a reduction of 107 cases or approximately 39.6%.

​Rathore said that although the decline in maternal mortality was encouraging, sustained efforts at every level were essential to prevent every maternal death.

She directed officials to conduct a rigorous analysis of each maternal death, examining the causes, delays in treatment, referral mechanisms, and medical management, and to implement appropriate corrective measures based on the findings.

Taking serious note of irregularities in the distribution of IVIG injections at Umaid Medical College Hospital in Jodhpur, the Principal Secretary directed the officer concerned to immediately lodge an FIR with the police based on the preliminary investigation findings.

​The Principal Secretary directed officials to verify the proper use of Non-Pneumatic Anti-Shock Garments (NASG), provided in all 108 emergency ambulances for managing Postpartum Haemorrhage (PPH). She also stressed the need for regular monitoring of training and mentoring programmes for doctors and medical personnel at district- and block-level hospitals.

She instructed all Chief Medical and Health Officers (CMHOs) and Block Chief Medical Officers to take strict action against quacks and unqualified medical practitioners operating in their respective jurisdictions. They were also advised to seek the support of the local administration and police to curb such practices. She made it clear that the concerned CMHO would be held accountable if quacks were found operating in their district.

​Rathore also reviewed antenatal care services in detail, focusing on early registration of pregnant women, completion of all four mandatory antenatal check-ups, timely identification of high-risk pregnancies, and their appropriate management.

She emphasised that early registration enables pregnant women to receive timely health check-ups and necessary medical interventions. Taking note of unsatisfactory progress in early pregnancy registration, she directed that notices be issued to officials in four districts, Udaipur-I, Ajmer, Beawar, and Jaipur-I, and eight blocks.

Similarly, notices were ordered for officials in five districts, Bhilwara, Jodhpur-II, Salumbar, Beawar, and Jaipur-I, and seven blocks for inadequate progress in ensuring completion of all four mandatory antenatal check-ups. She further emphasised the timely identification of high-risk pregnancies, ensuring appropriate treatment and referral to higher-level healthcare institutions wherever required.

​Directions were also issued to ensure the availability of emergency obstetric services, essential medicines, medical equipment, and specialist doctors at all healthcare facilities. The Principal Secretary directed officials to strengthen patient safety measures across all government hospitals.

She instructed them to put effective arrangements in place to prevent rats, dogs, and other stray animals from entering hospital wards. She also stressed regular cleaning of hospital premises and wards, effective pest and rodent control, safe storage of food items, and proper monitoring of ward entrances.

​Emphasising that patient safety must remain the highest priority, she made it clear that negligence at any level would not be tolerated. Mission Director (NHM) Jogaram directed officials to ensure regular monitoring of referral services to make them more effective.

He also emphasized the need to train personnel in the proper use of Non-Pneumatic Anti-Shock Garments (NASG) for managing Postpartum Haemorrhage (PPH) in 108 emergency ambulances. Director of Public Health Ravi Prakash Sharma instructed officials to conduct regular inspections of hospital operations, including the availability of medicines and diagnostic services, cleanliness, medical equipment functionality, and staff deployment and rotation.

He further directed that specific officers and staff members be assigned responsibility for each hospital ward to ensure effective monitoring and accountability.