MENAFN - IANS) Visakhapatnam, Nov 17 (IANS) Coastal Andhra Pradesh is on alert as cyclonic storm 'Akvan' in the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into severe cyclonic storm by Wednesday morning.

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) said on Tuesday night that 'Akvan' located over the southern and west-central Bay of Bengal has remained stationary over the past three hours.

The system is moving in a north-northwesterly direction and is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal by Wednesday morning.

Prakhar Jain, Managing Director of the APSDMA and CEO of the Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS), said that the cyclone is projected to continue moving northwest, further intensifying into a very severe cyclonic storm by Thursday evening.

At present, the cyclone is centered 590 km from Chennai, 650 km from Machilipatnam, 650 km from Visakhapatnam, and 780 km from Gopalpur (Odisha).

It is expected to make landfall between Nellore and Visakhapatnam by Friday afternoon.

At the time of landfall, strong gale-force winds are anticipated, with speeds ranging from 120–130 kmph, potentially reaching a maximum of 145 kmph.

Fishermen have been warned against venturing into the sea.

Due to the impact of the cyclone, some coastal districts are likely to experience extremely heavy rainfall on Thursday and Friday, with heavy to very heavy rainfall expected in several other locations.

Farmers have been advised to take precautionary measures regarding their agricultural activities.

It is expected that starting Wednesday evening, squally winds with speeds of 100–110 kmph will occur along the coastal belt.

From Thursday, until the cyclone crosses the coast, wind speeds are likely to reach 120–130 kmph, potentially peaking at 145 kmph.

In coordination with the RTGS and APSDMA, the movement of the cyclone is being continuously monitored, and the district administration is being provided with regular instructions.

For emergency relief operations, 13 NDRF teams, 11 SDRF teams, and local fire service units have been kept on standby.

"Residents in coastal areas have been urged to avoid stepping outside unless absolutely necessary. The public is advised not to panic, as the state government stands with them. Should any issues arise due to the cyclone, they can be reported immediately to the authorities via the 'Mana Mithra' helpline at 9552300009," Prakhar Jain said.

For emergency assistance or information, the State Disaster Management Authority can be contacted via the toll-free numbers 112, 1070, or 18004250101.