MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 17 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced plans to take to the streets in Kolkata and districts across West Bengal on Constitution Day, November 26, to counter opposition narratives targeting the central government and the Election Commission of India.

Party sources indicate that the grand procession aims to push back against opposition demands and improve grassroots public outreach, with leaders also considering a door-to-door campaign.

The mobilisation comes in response to ongoing opposition protests demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Opposition parties have alleged that voter names are being systematically deleted at the behest of the ruling party.

Rejecting the allegations as false propaganda, a senior BJP leader accused opposition groups of disrespecting constitutional institutions and attempting to create prolonged political unrest ahead of upcoming electoral cycles.

With municipal corporations, including Kolkata and Howrah, followed by panchayat elections in 2028 and Lok Sabha polls in 2029, the BJP leadership has initiated early preparations to strengthen its ground presence across the state.