Bengal: BJP To Hold Rally On Constitution Day To Counter Oppn Over SIR
Party sources indicate that the grand procession aims to push back against opposition demands and improve grassroots public outreach, with leaders also considering a door-to-door campaign.
The mobilisation comes in response to ongoing opposition protests demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.
Opposition parties have alleged that voter names are being systematically deleted at the behest of the ruling party.
Rejecting the allegations as false propaganda, a senior BJP leader accused opposition groups of disrespecting constitutional institutions and attempting to create prolonged political unrest ahead of upcoming electoral cycles.
With municipal corporations, including Kolkata and Howrah, followed by panchayat elections in 2028 and Lok Sabha polls in 2029, the BJP leadership has initiated early preparations to strengthen its ground presence across the state.
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