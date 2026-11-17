Satish Upadhyay Appointed BJP In-Charge for Chandigarh Civic Election

Chandigarh [India], November 17 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced on Tuesday that Satish Upadhyay, the former head of its Delhi unit, will serve as the party's in-charge for the upcoming Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections set for December. The civic body comprises 35 wards. Upadhyay currently serves as a sitting MLA for the Malviya Nagar constituency and is the Vice-Chairman of the Delhi Jal Board.

Earlier on Friday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced its first list of candidates for the upcoming Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections, naming nominees for nine of the 35 wards. AAP has fielded Dildar Singh from Ward 1, Gurpreet Kaur Laddi from Ward 21, Anju Katyal from Ward 22, Onkar Singh Aulakh from Ward 23, Kuldeep Kumar from Ward 24, Radhika Dhingra from Ward 25, Ajit Singh Jind from Ward 27, Satnam Kaur from Ward 30 and Arun Prabha Khurana from Ward 32. Sitting councillor Anju Katyal has been renominated from Ward 22. Radhika Dhingra, wife of sitting councillor Yogesh Dhingra, has been nominated from Ward 25, which has been reserved for women.

Earlier in the day, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said he would hold discussions with farmers in Punjab on key agricultural issues, including crop diversification, stubble management and ways to enhance farmers' income, further announcing that approval letters for funds amounting to Rs 254 crore allocated under various schemes would be presented to farmers in the state. Speaking to reporters during his visit to Punjab, Chouhan said he had come to serve the farming community and would attend an event in Badarpur, where several demonstrations, including one showcasing green ammonia as an alternative to urea, would be organised. Highlighting the potential benefits of green ammonia in agriculture, the Union Minister said it could be produced using solar energy and could prove more beneficial for crops than conventional urea. (ANI)