Manipur Women Dairy Film Wins Prestigious Dairy Innovation Award 2026

Imphal (Manipur) [India], November 17 (ANI): A short film on women-led dairy cooperatives in Manipur has won the Dairy Innovation Award 2026 at the International Dairy Federation (IDF) World Dairy Summit in Auckland, New Zealand. The film, titled 'Manipur Dairy in India: Building Bridges through Women-Centric Cooperation for Sustainable Livelihood Development', received the award in the Socio-Economic Farming Sustainability category, as per a release.

Following the international recognition, Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh felicitated the team behind the film at a programme held at the Chief Minister's Secretariat in Imphal on November 17. During the programme, the Chief Minister interacted with dairy farmers Wangkheimayum Renubala Devi and Yumnam Roma Devi, who are associated with the Elankhanpokpi Multipurpose Women Dairy Cooperatives Society Limited in Kakching district. He praised their efforts and said the possibility of providing financial assistance to them under the Manipur Startup Scheme would be examined.

The award recognises the role of women-led dairy cooperatives in supporting farmers and creating better livelihood opportunities in rural areas. Manipur Dairy is a government initiative managed by the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB). The state government had handed over the management of the Manipur Milk Producers' Co-operative Union Ltd. (MMPCU), also known as Manipur Dairy, to NDDB as part of efforts to revive the state's dairy cooperative sector. A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Manipur government, NDDB and MMPCU on January 31, 2025. NDDB officially took over the management of Manipur Dairy on April 2, 2025. Since then, the partnership has focused on strengthening dairy cooperatives, increasing milk production and improving milk collection and marketing facilities across the state. The initiative also aims to improve the income of dairy farmers and support the rural economy through organised milk production and sales. The felicitation programme was attended by a delegation led by Sabya Sachi Roy of NDDB, Gujarat. Secretary of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Dr Rangitabali Waikhom, Director Dr L. Arunkumar Singh and Managing Director of MMPCU Seram Kennedy Singh were also present. (ANI)