High-Level Meeting Reviews Security Preparations for Kumbh Mela 2027

A high-level review meeting was held in Haridwar on Tuesday to assess security and administrative preparations for the upcoming Kumbh Mela 2027, with a focus on devotee safety, crowd management, traffic regulation, anti-terrorism measures, intelligence and cybersecurity arrangements. The meeting was held at the Mela Control Building Auditorium under the joint chairmanship of Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) V. Murugesan and Additional Director General of Police (Administration) A.P. Anshuman, as per the directions of Director General of Police Dipam Seth.

At the outset, Senior Superintendent of Police (Kumbh Mela) Ayush Agarwal and Senior Superintendent of Police (Haridwar) Navneet Singh Bhullar gave presentations on preparations and the action plan for the event. Inspector General of Police (Kumbh Mela) Yogendra Singh Rawat and Mela Officer Sonika, along with senior officials from various branches, also presented details and suggestions concerning their respective responsibilities and preparations.

The meeting reviewed crowd management during major bathing festivals (snan parvs), the movement of devotees, pedestrian diversions, holding plans, emergency evacuation and disaster management. Security arrangements at major bathing ghats and sensitive locations, installation of watchtowers and anti-sabotage checks by the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) were also discussed.

In view of potential terrorist activities and other security challenges, officials reviewed the roles of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Special Task Force (STF) and intelligence units, along with surveillance of sensitive locations and monitoring of suspicious persons and activities. The meeting also emphasised strengthening technical and human intelligence and ensuring swift information-sharing among security agencies to counter organised crime and other potential threats. Cybersecurity and digital monitoring arrangements were also discussed, with particular emphasis on monitoring misleading information, rumours, fake news and suspicious online activities on social media and other digital platforms.

The action plan to prevent cybercrimes and online fraud and ensure prompt response was reviewed. Preparations for the time-bound establishment and operationalisation of the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), CCTV network, drone and anti-drone systems, surveillance and communication systems, and social media monitoring cell were also assessed.

Officials stressed the need to ensure the availability of trained personnel and expert teams for the effective use of technical resources. Traffic arrangements in the mela area, identification of parking spots and holding areas, alternative traffic plans and arrangements for managing heavy crowds were reviewed. Discussions also covered identification of bottleneck points and measures to ensure the smooth movement of devotees.

Security and crowd management at railway stations, deployment of the Government Railway Police (GRP), train regulation, CCTV monitoring and emergency arrangements were also examined. Officials further reviewed fire safety arrangements in the mela area, fire safety testing, availability of equipment and resources, and communication systems.

The meeting also assessed the requirement and availability of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), home guards, mounted police, water police, traffic police and fire personnel. Arrangements for coordination with police forces arriving from other states, including their accommodation, food, drinking water, basic facilities and training, were discussed. Administrative preparations, including the progress of under-construction police stations, outposts, police lines and other infrastructure in the mela area, availability of vehicles and equipment, verification drives, coordination with neighbouring states' districts, budget allocation, procurement of equipment and supplies, were also reviewed.

During the meeting, ADG Law and Order and ADG Administration directed officials to prepare a detailed action plan for crowd control, pedestrian diversions, holding areas, emergency evacuation and disaster management, particularly in view of the expected crowds during major bathing festivals. They also directed that all security plans be reassessed and adequate arrangements ensured at sensitive locations. Instructions were also issued to deploy ATS, STF, BDS and intelligence units as required to address terrorism-related and other potential security challenges. Officials were directed to strengthen coordination among all concerned security agencies and further reinforce the technical and human intelligence apparatus.