UP Electoral Roll Row Intensifies As SP And BJP Trade Allegations

The political row over the draft electoral roll in Uttar Pradesh intensified on Tuesday, with Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa urging eligible voters to verify their names and submit claims for inclusion or correction, while Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to add fake voters through Form 6 applications, drawing a sharp response from state BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary.

Rinwa said the draft electoral roll contains 13,58,68,905 voters, an increase of 18,84,113 compared to the final electoral roll published on April 10. He urged eligible citizens, particularly young people and women, to check their names and submit applications for inclusion or correction during the claims and objections period. The period for filing claims and objections will remain open from November 17 to December 16.

Election Commission Efforts

Rinwa said voters could apply for the inclusion of names through Form 6, seek deletion through Form 7 and request corrections through Form 8. The process can be completed online or offline. Explaining the gaps in the registration of young voters, the CEO said Uttar Pradesh currently has 11,83,352 registered voters in the 18-19 age group, against an estimated population of around 84.47 lakh in the same category.

Political Accusations

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP and its "conspiratorial allies" of attempting to add fake voters to the electoral roll through Form 6 applications, alleging that the ruling party was preparing for defeat in the 2027 Assembly elections. In a post on X, Yadav alleged that the BJP was launching a campaign under the categories of absent, shifted, dead and duplicate (ASDD) voters to manipulate the electoral roll.

Reacting to Yadav's remarks, Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary accused the SP chief of threatening officials and said his comments brought back memories of the party's government before 2017. He expressed confidence that the BJP would return to power in Uttar Pradesh for a third consecutive term with a thumping majority.