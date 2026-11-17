Cyclonic Storm Akvan Intensifies in Bay of Bengal Threatens Coastal AP

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 17 (ANI): Director of India Meteorological Department (IMD)'s regional centre, K Nagarathna, on Tuesday said Cyclonic Storm Akvan is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm and further strengthen into a very severe cyclonic storm by the morning of November 19. Speaking to ANI, Nagaratna said the storm was moving slowly at a speed of 3 kilometres per hour over the Central Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of the West Central Bay of Bengal.

"The cyclonic storm Akvan lies over the Central Bay and its adjoining areas of the West Central Bay of Bengal, moving slowly at a speed of 3 kilometres per hour during the past 6 hours, and lies over 12.2 degrees north latitude and 85.7 degrees east longitude. It is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours by 17 November evening, and thereafter it is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm on 19 November morning," she stated.

Nagarathna further detailed the likelihood of the impact, which can turn into heavy to very heavy rainfall in a few places in coastal Andhra Pradesh. "The impacts are very likely to be in the form of heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places in coastal Andhra Pradesh, light to moderate rains over many places, and extremely heavy rains at one or two places... Offshore and onshore activities have to be reviewed based on the advisories issued by the IMD..." she said.

Meanwhile, according to official information by the Andhra Pradesh Meteorological Department, based on observations at 1430 hours IST on November 17, the storm was centred near latitude 12.3°N and longitude 85.6°E. It was about 590 km east of Chennai, 630 km northeast of Trincomalee in Sri Lanka, 650 km southeast of Machilipatnam, 650 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam and 780 km south of Gopalpur in Odisha. The department said the storm is likely to continue moving north-northwestwards slowly and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over the Westcentral Bay of Bengal around Tuesday evening. It is then likely to move northwestwards and intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm around the morning of November 19. Continuing its northwestward movement, the storm is likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Nellore and Visakhapatnam around noon on November 20 as a very severe cyclonic storm, with maximum sustained wind speeds of 120-130 kmph, gusting to 145 kmph. The department has issued a cyclone alert under an Orange Message for the Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts.