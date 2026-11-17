Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Open to Reinstatement

Wall Street Journal on Tuesday reported that embattled former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is willing to return to to the company as chief executive should he be asked by directors to do so. The Journal reported that Huang said this on Tuesday morning in his first public remarks since stepping down.

“Since my departure, I've seen an outpouring of calls from Nvidia's employees, investors, business partners, and customers for me to return as CEO. If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honoured to answer these calls and return as CEO,” WSJ reported Huang as having stated.

Huang's move comes even as Nvidia's board was reported by Fox News not to be considering bringing back the former chief executive to lead the multi-trillion-dollar chipmaker. The campaign to reinstate Huang at the top of Nvidia has gained momentum, with several prominent technology executives and major shareholders, including Elon Musk, backing an open letter calling on Nvidia's board to reinstate Huang. Several employees have also reportedly publicly supported his return and signed the letter.

US President Donald Trump has also expressed openness to Huang's reinstatement, saying he "would not mind" seeing him return as CEO and suggesting that the Nvidia co-founder had "learned a big lesson". Huang's assertion to contemplate returning to lead Nvida however could find opposition from within the US Congress with him scheduled to appear before three House Committees on December 1.

Chairmen Mast, Moolenaar, and Crawford released a statement after Jensen Huang and NVIDIA General Counsel Tim Teter voluntarily agreed to appear before the House Foreign Affairs Committee, the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, and the House Intelligence Committee for transcribed interviews.“We look forward to hearing from Jensen Huang and Tim Teter on their roles in a potential breach of our national security,” said Chairmen Mast, Moolenaar, and Crawford.“The American people need answers on Mr. Huang and Nvidia's role in allowing dangerous PRC actors to access our most advanced chips, as well as the role of a potential Chinese intelligence asset in this scandal,” they said.

Jensen Huang will appear before the committees on December 1, and NVIDIA General Counsel will appear on December 2, both for transcribed interviews. They are expected to be quizzed on Huang's affair with the alleged Chinese Spy Alice Huang. (ANI)