IPL 2027: Arshdeep Singh Joins MI As Hardik Pandya Moves To The PBKS

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) have announced their list of retained players ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 auction, with India pacer Arshdeep Singh among the notable additions following a high-profile trade with Punjab Kings (PBKS). MI will head into the mini auction with 16 players in their retained squad, including Arshdeep, who joins the franchise at his existing fee of Rs 18 crore. Former captain Hardik Pandya, meanwhile, has moved to PBKS in the other half of the trade, with his revised fee set at Rs 18 crore, up from Rs 16.35 crore.

The Mumbai-based franchise has retained a strong core comprising Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma and Mitchell Santner, alongside emerging Indian talent and overseas options. Quinton de Kock, Ryan Rickelton, Will Jacks, Sherfane Rutherford and Corbin Bosch are among the overseas players retained by the franchise, while Naman Dhir, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Angad Bawa, Raghu Sharma and Shardul Thakur also feature in the list.

Arshdeep's arrival is expected to bolster Mumbai's pace attack, giving the franchise another established Indian fast-bowling option alongside Bumrah and Ashwani Kumar. The left-arm pacer brings considerable experience, having claimed 111 wickets in 96 IPL appearances for PBKS since making his debut in 2019. He picked up 21 wickets in IPL 2025 and 14 in the 2026 season.

Hardik's departure marks a significant change in Mumbai's leadership and squad composition, with the all-rounder returning to PBKS as part of the player exchange. Among the players released ahead of the auction are Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Mayank Markande, Keshav Maharaj, AM Ghazanfar and Robin Minz. Atharva Ankolekar, Danish Malewar, Krish Bhagat, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Rawat, Md. Izhar and Ruchit Ahir are also among those who will not continue with the franchise.

MI will enter the auction with nine slots to fill, including available overseas positions, and a remaining purse of Rs 32.60 crore. The upcoming auction will offer the franchise an opportunity to address specific squad requirements and strengthen its resources as it looks to build another competitive outfit for the 2027 season.