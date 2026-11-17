BNM Chairman Condemns Alleged Use of Force by Pakistan in PoJK Areas

Geneva [Switzerland], November 17 (ANI): Naseem Baloch, Chairman of the Baloch National Movement (BNM), has condemned the alleged use of force by Pakistani security forces against peaceful protests and sit-ins organised by the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) in Rawalakot, Mirpur, Kotli, Muzaffarabad, Bagh and other parts of PoJK.

In a statement shared by the BNM in a post on X, Baloch alleged that unarmed civilians, including children, had been killed and injured by Pakistani security forces in Rawalakot since November 5, 2026. He condemned the reported use of lethal force, indiscriminate firing, arbitrary arrests and other alleged human rights violations against protesters.

According to the BNM chairman, the incidents are part of a broader crackdown by the Pakistani state in different areas of PoJK since June 2026. He claimed that more than 100 people had lost their lives, while hundreds of activists and supporters had been illegally arrested or forcibly disappeared.

Referring to the fact-finding report issued by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) on August 29, 2026, Baloch highlighted concerns over the alleged disproportionate use of force in the region, arrests of political activists and journalists, communication restrictions and the placement of several JAAC members in the Fourth Schedule under Pakistan's Anti-Terrorism Act.

Drawing parallels between the situation in PoJK and the experiences of the Baloch people, Baloch said the repression currently being faced by Kashmiris of that region reflected circumstances that the Baloch nation had endured for decades. He stated that whenever the Baloch people raised their voices for national rights, identity, land, natural resources and political autonomy, their demands were met with military crackdowns, enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings and arrests of political activists.

Baloch further alleged that a similar situation was unfolding in the region where people were facing state action for peacefully demanding their fundamental political and civil rights. Emphasising the right to self-determination, the BNM chairman said the people of PoJK must be allowed to decide their own future, political status and collective identity without coercion or repression. He also expressed solidarity with the people of PoJK, stating that the Baloch nation understood their grievances because of its own experiences of alleged state violence and repression.

Concluding his statement, Baloch assured PoJK Kashmiris of the Baloch National Movement's support during what he described as a difficult period for the region. He said the Baloch nation stood alongside the people of PoJK and that the BNM was prepared to extend political, moral and diplomatic support to their struggle for fundamental rights. (ANI)