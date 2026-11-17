

Stablecoins are being used behind the scenes to settle obligations among card-network participants, Waller said.

Waller expects several tokenized payment solutions to coexist, with Fed acting as“a connector and convener” where market forces can't address a challenge. Legal treatment of tokenized claims, settlement records, custody, insolvency and resolution would be critical to mainstream institutional adoption, he said.

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said Tuesday that artificial intelligence (AI) and tokenization could reinforce each other's development as blockchain technology becomes increasingly integrated with traditional financial markets.

“While agentic commerce is still in the early stages, tokenization and AI could be catalysts for one another,” Waller said at The Clearing House Annual Conference in New York. He added that both technologies face similar questions involving trust, standards and the use of open or closed networks.

Waller's remarks come as brokerages and crypto platforms push into tokenized equities, with Coinbase (COIN) launching tokenized U.S. stocks earlier this year and Robinhood (HOOD) offering stock tokens to users in the European Union.

Waller Sees Stablecoins Entering Traditional Payments

Waller said blockchain applications have expanded beyond cryptocurrency trading, with stocks, bonds and commodities increasingly being tokenized to enable programmable transactions.

“For example, stablecoins are starting to be used behind the scenes to settle obligations among participants in card networks,” he said. Waller also noted that The Clearing House is among several organizations developing networks to clear and settle tokenized bank deposits.

The Fed Governor said open blockchain networks operating around the clock offer a new paradigm for competition with traditional payment rails, setting off a race between new entrants and established firms.

“I find it more likely that several different solutions will emerge to support different customers and use cases,” Waller said.

Waller Raises Questions About Trust, Accountability

Waller emphasized that tokenized financial services must establish trust through reliable operations and clear governance, describing trust as“hard to win and easy to lose.”

He raised questions about who bears responsibility when fraudsters exploit smart contracts, and for compromised or lost keys, erroneous transfers, and pricing errors.

The Fed governor cited Binance as a recent example. The crypto exchange suspended transactions last month after being targeted in one of the biggest cyber heists, an episode Waller said“highlighted some of the issues that can arise from programmable blockchains.”

He said clear legal treatment of tokenized claims, settlement records, custody, insolvency and resolution would be critical to mainstream institutional adoption.

Why Traditional Payment Systems Still Matter

Waller said programmable payments could allow assets and money to change hands simultaneously, reducing settlement risks.

However, market participants cautioned against treating atomic settlement as the only model, he said, adding that net and batch settlement would remain useful when conserving liquidity is a priority.

He expects stablecoins, tokenized deposits, tokenized money market funds and conventional payment systems to coexist.“Central bank money need not be used in every transaction or on every platform, but its presence at the foundation of the system is essential,” Waller said.

Fed's Role As Tokenized Markets Expand

Waller added that traditional payment rails would remain a reliable backbone for final funds settlement, while the Federal Reserve would continue providing core infrastructure, engaging with industry participants and monitoring financial stability risks.

Where market forces alone cannot address a key challenge, and where it falls within its mandate, Waller said the Fed“can act as a connector and convener.”

Both COIN and HOOD stocks, as well as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF), which holds them, were trading in the red at the time of writing.

See Also: Meta AI Momentum Offsetting Spending Concerns, Says UBS - Analyst Sees 30% Potential Upside

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