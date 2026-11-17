A 76-year-old woman in eastern China spent 14 years caring for a cancer-stricken former colleague despite facing criticism, gossip and social pressure. Refusing to abandon a man battling a life-threatening illness, she opened her home to him and became his caregiver, proving that humanity can transcend relationships.

According to Jinan Daily, the story began in 2012 when Zhang Ji, now 76, reconnected with her former supervisor, Zhang Hongquan, after years of losing touch.

At the time, Zhang Hongquan, 82, was widowed, estranged from his adult children and battling rectal cancer. He was living in extremely poor conditions in a rundown apartment in Jinan, Shandong province. His illness had left his left leg blackened and severely swollen, while a small coal stove was his only source of warmth in a home without central heating.

Deeply disturbed by his deteriorating condition, Zhang Ji decided to step in and offered him a place in her home.

“Come live with me. I will take care of you.”

However, her husband had passed away shortly before, and neighbours warned her that bringing an unrelated man into her home could invite unnecessary gossip and damage her reputation.

But Zhang refused to let social judgments stand in the way of saving a life. She considered the criticism insignificant compared to the man's suffering, firmly believing that“leaving him behind would kill him.”

Initially, Zhang Hongquan hesitated to accept her offer, worried about what people would say. However, Zhang Ji continued visiting him and eventually persuaded him to move into her home in the summer of 2012.

She arranged a separate room for him, accompanied him to acupuncture sessions, encouraged him to remain optimistic and helped him perform daily physical exercises to maintain his mobility.

Her commitment was put to an even greater test in 2017 when complications caused the skin around his ankles to peel away, leaving painful open wounds that required daily cleaning.

Determined to prevent his condition from worsening, Zhang came up with an unusual but practical solution. She converted a flowerpot into a makeshift drainage basin to wash his wounds, ensuring that contaminated water did not aggravate the infections.

Years of dedicated care eventually helped stabilise his condition. Beyond looking after his health, Zhang also took responsibility for managing his finances, carefully depositing his pension into separate fixed-term accounts on his behalf.

Her efforts have gradually transformed his life. From struggling to survive in miserable conditions, Zhang Hongquan has now regained some independence and even participates in household activities.

“These days, he insists on doing the cooking and greets each day with a smile,” Zhang told the media.

Yet, her extraordinary kindness came with its share of unpleasant criticism. Some people questioned why she was devoting so much time and energy to someone who was not related to her.

One relative even suggested that she demand back rent from him to minimise her financial burden, while a friend argued that she should be spending his money instead.

In another instance, a neighbour reportedly made a cruel remark, sneering that she had brought a sick elderly man into her home before her late husband was even cold in the ground.

But Zhang remained unfazed by the relentless gossip and refused to let malicious comments undermine her decision. She continued to live by her guiding principle:“An upright soul fears no slander.”

For her, the reward was not financial or social recognition but simply seeing the man she had helped continue living with dignity.

“Every extra day that Zhang Hongquan lives gives me a great sense of fulfilment,” she said.

Her unwavering devotion has also earned the admiration of Zhang Hongquan's family. When his sister-in-law contacted him and asked him to return home, Zhang Ji declined the request on his behalf, confident that he was already receiving the best possible care.

His daughter reportedly acknowledged that Zhang Ji was better than their own mother, while his elder sister praised the 76-year-old woman's integrity and selflessness.

Zhang Hongquan, meanwhile, said he would never forget everything she had done for him, describing her heart as spotless and her character as broad-minded.