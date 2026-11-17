MENAFN - IANS) Pune, Nov 17 (IANS) India's most decorated golfer, Gaganjeet Bhullar of Chennai Lions GC, will have two significant goals as he tries to extend his dominance of the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) 2026 season. He will have two new milestones in his sights when he tees off at the Auro Realty Invitational 2026 Pune from November 18 to 20 at the Poona Club Golf Course.

The experienced 38-year-old professional is chasing his fifth victory of the 2026 season and an eighth IGPL title overall on the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) Tour. His last two wins in Vizag at East Point GC and in Hyderabad at the Vooty Golf Club came in play-offs over Sachin Baisoya and Raghav Chugh of Phoenix Hyderabad Firebirds GC, respectively.

The Pune Invitational will be followed by the high-octane X-Golf and the high-profile IGPL Pro-Am on November 21. Last week, Auro Realty Goa Eagles GC won the X-Golf, and this week they are the ones presenting the event.

The players will also be playing for their franchises. Last week, the Phoenix Hyderabad Firebirds GC, who were presenting the event, went on to win the team honours in the 3-day main event.

In Pune, apart from young Chugh and Baisoya, the global star, Bhullar, will have some more stars to contend with as Karandeep Kochhar of Krishna Punjab Raptors GC, Pukhraj Singh Gill of Unico Gurugram Tuskers GC and Aman Raj of Atri Mumbai Garudas GC return to IGPL action this week.

Olympians SSP Chawrasia and Udayan Mane (Atri Mumbai Garudas GC), Shiv Kapur (RVR Delhi Blue Bulls GC), Arjun Prasad (Unico Gurugram Tuskers GC), C Muniyappa (Krishna Punjab Raptors GC), and M. Dharma (Green Fuels Vizag Dolphins GC) will also be among those to watch out for.

For Bhullar, the 11-time winner on the Asian Tour, the Pune event offers another opportunity to underline his dominance in a season in which he has been among the most consistent and successful performers.

Bhullar wants to add Pune to the list of venues where he has had success. He returns to the Poona Golf Club for the first time since 2016. He recalled, "The last time I played an event here was in 2010, so I'm playing here after a gap of 16 years."

"There are a lot of holes that make you think off the tee, and not too many where you can just step up and hit a driver or a three-wood. It all depends on which side of the green the flag is. Poona Golf Club is short, it's narrow, and it does have its teeth. You really have to hit the ball straight."

About his playing on the IGPL, he added,“One of the reasons I joined IGPL was that I wanted to be part of a team sport, where I could share whatever knowledge I've gained over the years with my teammates."

"We were probably the first team to play practice rounds together from the very first tournament. That really helped me, and it really helped the other team members gel with each other. Apart from the World Cups I played alongside Jeev sir and Anirban, this is the only time team sportsmanship really comes into play, and it's something I really, really enjoy," he said.

The return of Kochhar adds another dimension to the tournament. The Chandigarh golfer has been one of the more impressive Indian performers on the international circuit and will be keen to carry that form back to the IGPL.

Kochhar, a winner on ADT in 2025, has already demonstrated that he can compete with strong international fields. He finished fourth at the Philippine Golf Championship in February 2026, where he took a two-shot lead into the final round. A disappointing final round cost him the chance of a victory. He also had a tied-fifth finish at the International Series Japan in April.

Kochhar was equally gung-ho about IGPL, as he said, "Joining IGPL last year was the best career decision I've made. This year has been full of learning, including trying to qualify for the DP World Tour.”

"IGPL has given us exposure we'd never normally get playing in India. This year we played in Mauritius, South Africa, and Morocco. That exposure matters so much for players like me who dream of playing at the highest level. The ecosystem IGPL has created in this country is amazing. With our partnership with the Asian Tour, players who do well on our tour now have opportunities on the Asian Tour and the DP World Tour."

He added,“Five years ago, I couldn't have imagined having the relationship I have now with Shiv sir and Gagan. They're like elder brothers I can go to for advice. Seniors like SSP and Jeev sir have seen these peaks and troughs in Indian golf, and they're so welcoming and helpful."

Kochhar's international experience has grown considerably since winning the Red Sea Open on the Asian Development Tour in Egypt in 2025, a victory that helped him regain his Asian Tour playing status. On the IGPL, he won the Dubai event in 2025 and finished runner-up to Bhullar at the Krishna Invitational in Hyderabad this October.

Gill's presence is equally significant. The golfer has now secured his Asian Tour card for 2027 after a strong campaign on the Asian Development Tour. He won the ADT Player's Championship in Kuala Lumpur in May and had a series of other good results to finish in the top 10 to earn an Asian Tour card.

The opening-round draw has also thrown up some interesting combinations. Kochhar starts at 9.50 am from the first tee alongside England's Joshua Grenville Wood and Shaurya Binu, while Bhullar, Mane and Gill begin at the same time from the 10th.