MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) With Delhi Capitals retaining many experienced players to form the core of its squad, coach Sourav Ganguly welcomed the return of former captain Rishabh Pant and expressed confidence that they will be able to turn their fortunes around in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027.

Perpetual underperformers, Delhi Capitals on Tuesday retained 16 players ahead of the IPL 2027 season, expressing faith in a core group that features several established Indian names, including team captain Axar Patel, leading Indian batter KL Rahul, wicketkeeper-batter and former captain of the team Rishabh Pant, who returned to the franchise in June this year, and opener Prithvi Shaw. The franchise also retained its international experience through the likes of David Miller, Kyle Jamieson, Lungi Ngidi and Tristan Stubbs.

The group is further strengthened by a promising group of young talent, including Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Madhav Tiwari, Vipraj Nigam, Auqib Nabi, Mukesh Kumar, Tripurana Vijay and Zeeshan Ansari, giving the franchise a blend of experience and emerging talent as it looks ahead to the new season.

Talking about the thought process behind the retentions and releases, coach Ganguly told JioStar,“It's a mix of everything – performances over the last few years, what the franchise believes it needs for the next two years, who the franchise values, and who it believes is good enough to win cricket matches in the IPL.”

“It's great to have Rishabh Pant back at Delhi Capitals. He is a quality player. I'm confident about turning the franchise's fortunes around,” Ganguly was quoted as saying by JioStar.

Highlighting captain Axar Patel's importance to the squad, Ganguly told JioStar,“Axar is irreplaceable in Delhi Capitals. Yes, there had been people asking, but we have also gone and asked for players who we knew wouldn't get released. That's simply how things work during an IPL trade window. However, when it came to both Axar and Ashutosh, the answer was an outright no. They are integral to our team.”

Speaking about the young players the team has invested in, Ganguly added,“Sameer Rizvi is a young player to watch. His game has been improving, and Ashutosh Sharma is another player we bank on a lot. These are two young players DC has invested in over time, and I hope they have a successful season.”

Delhi Capitals have released nine players from their previous 25-member squad: Nitish Rana, Karun Nair, Pathum Nissanka, Sahil Parakh, Ajay Mandal, Abhishek Porel, Dushmantha Chameera, Rehan Ahmed and Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc, who had informed both the franchise and the BCCI of his unavailability for the IPL 2027 season.

The franchise will look to fill the vacant slots at the mini-auction for IPL 2027, scheduled to take place on December 16 in Goa.