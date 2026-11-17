MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Ahead of his Christmas Eve showdown in Dubai with former world kickboxing champion Cedric Doumbe, Jake Paul launched a barrage of insults at his rival during a press conference last week.

Amid the cheers and boos from the crowd at the New Covent Garden Theatre in Dubai, Paul seemed at ease, leaning back in his chair when Doumbe, the formidable kickboxer and MMA star, responded by questioning the American YouTube-turned-boxer's true fighting credentials.

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“I can knock you out in the first round, but I will let you play a bit,” the Cameroon-born French fighter teased Paul, drawing deafening noise from the crowd.

"This guy is a joke. He's a very great YouTuber, but he's not a fighter. So if he wins, I retire!"

After a brief pause, Paul retorted:“No one cares about your retirement. I didn't even know you existed before this. No one in America knows you. My dog has more followers than you on Instagram. And that is a fact.”

For this reporter, attending the press conference in Dubai was a rude introduction to the showbiz side of boxing, where fighters routinely trade insults to sell their fights.

But behind the no-holds-barred verbal duel, there was also a refreshing glimpse of Paul's kinder side when the American promised to join a UAE mother's fight to promote women's boxing in the country.

Then, during a brief interaction with Khaleej Times on stage, Nakisa Bidarian, Paul's business partner and co-founder of Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), offered a glimpse into the man behind the controversial boxer.

"Well, the first time I saw him, he was a very young, crazy young man who wanted to do 50 different things. But the number one thing he said to me was, 'I want to pay fighters more fairly.' And that stood out to me because most fighters don't think about other fighters," said Bidarian when asked why he became Paul's promoter after the YouTuber decided to try his hand at professional boxing.

"You've seen that time and time again. Look at Floyd Mayweather, look at Canelo Alvarez, look at Tyson Fury. They're only worried about their own bank accounts. From the get-go, because Paul's a creator, he said, 'I want to pay others better.'"

The contrast between Paul's jibe about Doumbe's Instagram following and his desire to fight for better pay for other boxers could hardly have been more fascinating.

But more than anything else, it's his theatrics and that incredible sense of bravery to take on two-time world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua that have made him one of the most intriguing figures in all sports.

Until his clash with Joshua, Paul had mostly fought retired or semi-retired fighters, with the most high-profile opponent being Mike Tyson in a bout that broke live-streaming records on Netflix.

Tyson, who was 58 at the time of the bout in 2024, lost via unanimous decision.

But a year later, when Paul stepped into the ring against Joshua, the British superstar left him with a broken jaw.

Now Paul is showing no signs of stage fright as he prepares for the eight-round, professionally sanctioned cruiserweight bout against Doumbe, who has an incredible 45 knockout wins in his career.

Amid all the trash talk, does he feel the butterflies in his stomach?

“Man, I'm just a fighter. I'm a warrior at the end of the day, and I've been through much harder things in life. This is nothing,” Paul told Khaleej Times.

“This is enjoyable, and it's an easy thing for me to do, even though other people find it tough. This is what I was born to do.”

Even Bidarian admitted to being surprised by Paul's self-belief.

“When we were about to do this fight (in Dubai), I said, "Are you sure? Are you comfortable getting back in there and taking punches to your face? Do you have any hesitation?" I asked him.

“He goes, "Do it. Even those punches from Joshua didn't hurt. So what am I afraid of?

”And that honestly, if you think about it, people say, "Oh, Anthony Joshua knocked out Jake Paul." No, he did not. He TKO'd him, but he did not knock out Jake Paul. He hit Jake Paul flush on the chin twice. Jake went to the ground and said, "Woo!" and got back up.”

Mudassar Khan, manager of young UAE female boxer Tarantula Tijhaan, says Paul won by simply showing the ability to endure the hard punches to the face from Joshua.

“Jake survived quite a few rounds, lasting around four or five rounds (six), which was great. So, absolutely, it took bravery,” said Khan, a cousin of British-Pakistani boxing icon Amir Khan.

“Only a fighter knows what it feels like to take punches of the kind these guys throw. These are heavyweights. They are not fighters from the lighter weight categories. These guys hit hard.

"And the thing about boxing is that one punch can end a fight. That's exactly what happened. So it was an act of tremendous bravery.”

Khan admitted that sceptics would always doubt whether Paul could ever be classed as a serious boxer, but his role in changing the business of boxing could never be debated.

“Jake Paul has a very different appeal because of the Gen Z generation and the social media world. He brings his own audience, and a lot of his followers come from social media,” said Khan.

“He's not just selling an event. Let's be realistic about this: he's not simply selling a fight. He's selling an entire experience.

“That's what makes him, in my opinion, the most fascinating boxer to watch. He's willing to be different and unconventional because that's what creates excitement and controversy, and gets people talking and wanting to read more.

“It's not always great, of course, but the Netflix numbers demonstrate the appeal. People tune in just to watch him lose, while others tune in to watch him fight.”

Now Khan expects a blockbuster clash at Coca-Cola Arena on December 24, backing Paul to bring global attention to Dubai with his star power.

“Dubai invests in worldwide entertainment, and Jake Paul is arguably the biggest influencer-boxer in the world. So I expect a tremendous response when he comes here for the fight,” he said.

“It's a great entertainment destination that attracts global personalities. And Jake Paul and boxing will bring plenty of drama in the build-up to the fight. And yes, I expect a full house and a great night of boxing.

“I've been involved in all kinds of these events, especially amateur and professional boxing events taking place here. But this is on a completely different level.

“This is global. This is entertainment. This is Dubai.”

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