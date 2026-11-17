MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Jensen Huang has signalled that he is willing to return as Nvidia CEO, just five days after his exit.

In a statement, he said that he "would be honoured to return as CEO" if the board decides that it is in the company's best interest.

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"I created problems for the board that I deeply regret. I own my mistakes completely," he said.

Huang stepped down as Nvidia's CEO on Thursday after reports of extramarital affairs, including one involving a suspected Chinese spy that raised questions over exports of the company's advanced AI chips to China.