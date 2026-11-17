Jensen Huang Says Willing To Return As Nvidia CEO, 5 Days After Exit
In a statement, he said that he "would be honoured to return as CEO" if the board decides that it is in the company's best interest.Recommended For You UAE National Day: 3-day Eid Al Etihad break announced for public sector
"I created problems for the board that I deeply regret. I own my mistakes completely," he said.
Huang stepped down as Nvidia's CEO on Thursday after reports of extramarital affairs, including one involving a suspected Chinese spy that raised questions over exports of the company's advanced AI chips to China.
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