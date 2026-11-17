MENAFN - GetNews)"ApexLab supplies race helmets, racewear, seats, harnesses, data electronics and performance parts through its online store at apexlab."Dubai-based ApexLab has launched apexlab, an online store listing more than 40,000 motorsport and performance products from over 60 brands, with delivery across the UAE and worldwide.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates - November 17, 2026 - ApexLab, a motorsport equipment retailer based in Dubai, has launched apexlab, an online store for track-day drivers, racers and race teams in the United Arab Emirates. The store opens as the 2026/27 UAE motorsport season gets under way and lists more than 39,000 products from over 60 brands, from race helmets and FIA-homologated race suits to data loggers, brake components and performance parts, with delivery across the UAE and internationally.

The catalogue is organised around the driver and the car. Driver equipment includes helmets, race suits, gloves, boots and fire-resistant underwear from brands such as Bell, Stilo, Alpinestars, OMP, Sparco, Sabelt and Simpson, together with racing seats from Recaro, harnesses from Schroth and frontal head restraints. For the car, ApexLab offers brake pads, discs and fluids, suspension, exhaust and intake components from manufacturers including AP Racing, Pagid, KW, Akrapovic and Eventuri, as well as AiM lap timers and data loggers, pit and garage equipment, and teamwear. Customers can shop by discipline (track days, circuit and GT racing, rally and karting) or use a parts finder that filters by part type and vehicle make.

Each product page states its dispatch time: items held in ApexLab's Dubai stock ship within one business day, and other items ship in about two weeks. Delivery costs for each address are shown at checkout. Before ordering, customers can request size and fitment advice by phone, WhatsApp, Telegram or email, daily from 10 am to 10 pm UAE time.

Alongside the store, ApexLab has published a free Track Guide for drivers planning a track day in the region. It covers five venues (Dubai Autodrome, Yas Marina Circuit and Emirates Motorplex in the UAE, Bahrain International Circuit and Kuwait Motor Town) and explains booking, driver age and licence requirements, clothing and helmet rules, car preparation, flag signals and managing the heat at evening sessions, with links to each organiser's official schedule. The guide was last reviewed on 25 October 2026 and cites 51 references, including circuit regulations, FIA technical lists and EMSO licensing documents.

Race teams can submit a single equipment list covering drivers, crew and cars through the Team Orders page and receive one consolidated quote.

"Whether someone is preparing for a first novice evening at Dubai Autodrome or running a car in a GT championship, the questions are the same: what does the circuit require, what fits, and when will it arrive," said Deni, Founder of ApexLab. "We built apexlab to answer those questions in one place, with the right equipment, clear dispatch times and practical information about the region's circuits."

About ApexLab

ApexLab is an online motorsport equipment store operated by Apex Lab Trading DWC-LLC and based in Dubai South, United Arab Emirates. Founded in 2026, the company supplies race helmets, racewear, seats and harnesses, data electronics, performance parts and pit equipment to drivers, engineers and race teams across the UAE, and delivers worldwide. Its mission is to help drivers at every level, from a first track day to professional racing, prepare safely with the right equipment and clear information.

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