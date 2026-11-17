MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 17 (Petra) -- Interior Minister Mazen Faraya met on Tuesday with International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) Director General Susanne Raab during his participation in the 2026 Vienna Migration Conference in the Austrian capital.

During talks, the two officials discussed joint cooperation on asylum and migration and ways to strengthen the partnership between the Interior Ministry and ICMPD in support of Jordan's national priorities.

The discussions also covered exchanging expertise, building technical and administrative capacity, and drawing on both sides' experience to develop policies and programs for managing asylum and migration across the region.

Faraya urged the international community to meet its responsibilities toward refugee-hosting countries through burden sharing principle.

Raab acknowledged Jordan's humanitarian and central role in hosting refugees.

//Petra// AO