MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

“Do you know what happened last night?” In many households, this sentence often introduces a story about an unusual experience, such as seeing a shadow in an empty room, hearing someone calling their name, or being unable to move despite waking up from sleep. Such experiences are commonly attributed to jinn or supernatural possession. Families often turn to religious healers or spiritual practitioners for help, while visiting a hospital is usually considered a last resort. However, these experiences may also have medical explanations related to sleep, the brain or the nervous system.

Islam acknowledges the existence of jinn, but it is not appropriate to attribute every unusual experience to them. Medical research suggests that certain sleep-related and brain conditions can cause people to hear voices or see shadows that are not actually present.

According to a 2023 introductory article by Dr Ben Alderson-Day, a psychologist at Durham University in the United Kingdom, around seven per cent of adults experience sleep paralysis at some point in their lives. During this condition, the brain wakes up, but the body remains temporarily unable to move. Some people also feel as though someone is present in the room.

A 2018 research review published in a medical journal by researchers Dan Denis, Chris French and Alice Gregory found that this condition has been given different names in more than 100 cultures worldwide. In some cultures, it is associated with jinn, while in others it is linked to witches or other supernatural beings.

People may also hear voices or see things during the transitional stages between falling asleep and waking up. Severe sleep deprivation and psychological stress can also contribute to these experiences.

In a 2006 study, Swiss neurologists Olaf Blanke and Shahar Arzy reported that stimulating a specific area of the brain caused a female patient to feel that a shadowy figure was standing behind her. In 2014, the same researcher and his colleagues used a robotic device to interfere with the sensory experiences of healthy participants, causing them to feel as though someone was standing behind them.

Certain psychological and neurological disorders can also cause similar symptoms. A 2016 case report published in a medical journal described a 28-year-old Afghan woman living in the United Kingdom who believed she was possessed by jinn and reported hearing voices. Doctors diagnosed her with schizophrenia. The same report referred to an assessment of 47 patients, in which a medical diagnosis was possible in 66 per cent of cases, with schizophrenia being the most common diagnosis.

Another case was published in an American medical journal in the same year involving a 25-year-old woman from Karachi. She reported hearing voices, sensing someone's presence and experiencing episodes of severe confusion. She believed these experiences were caused by jinn, but doctors diagnosed her with a severe psychotic disorder.

Similarly, certain types of epilepsy can cause sudden fear, unusual sensations and the feeling that someone is nearby. In 2021, Mohsin Khoso reported the case of a woman from Balochistan whose suspected supernatural possession was found to be temporal lobe epilepsy following a medical examination.

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Not every unusual behaviour in children should be attributed to supernatural possession either. American psychologist Marjorie Taylor explained in her book that having imaginary friends can be a normal part of a child's mental development. Children experiencing night terrors may also wake up screaming, even though they are not fully awake. However, persistent unusual symptoms require medical assessment.

Research has also examined the tendency among people in Pakistan to seek help from spiritual healers. A study published in a medical journal involving 139 people in rural Pakistan found that spiritual healers attributed 27 per cent of cases to the influence of shadows, 16 per cent to jinn and 14 per cent to witches. However, there was very little agreement between these claims and medical diagnoses.

A study published in the Pakistan Armed Forces Medical Journal in August 2020 found that, among 246 patients, 38.2 per cent had first consulted a spiritual healer, while only 9.8 per cent had directly approached a psychiatrist.

Another Pakistani study found that some patients took an average of nearly six years to reach a psychiatrist after experiencing their first episode.

Psychiatrist Dr Amin Gadeit wrote in a medical journal in 1998 that there were approximately 200 psychiatrists in Pakistan at the time. The cost of treatment, limited access to specialists and fear of the stigma associated with mental illness can also prevent people from seeking medical help. According to anthropologist Arthur Kleinman, differences in how families and healthcare professionals understand an illness can also influence treatment choices. Exaggerated horror stories shared on social media may further increase people's fears.

If someone repeatedly hears voices, experiences seizures, suffers from severe confusion or shows sudden changes in behaviour, it is important to seek an examination from a qualified doctor. Certain neurological and psychiatric conditions, as well as physical health problems, high fever and low blood sugar levels, can also cause confusion and unusual behaviour.

When someone shares a mysterious experience they had during the night, listen to them instead of making fun of them or immediately attributing the experience to jinn. There may be an underlying sleep disorder, psychological stress or a treatable medical condition.

Prayer and medical treatment can go hand in hand, but proper diagnosis and timely treatment should never be overlooked.