Protesters Block Indus Highway In Karak Over Youth's Death In Alleged Police Encounter
The protest is being led by Aftab Khan Khattak, chairman of the Karak Tehreek-e-Inqilab. Protesters alleged that police deliberately killed Sameer. They demanded a transparent investigation, the arrest of police personnel allegedly involved in the extrajudicial killing, and legal action against those responsible. The family said the protest would continue until justice was served.
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According to police, an exchange of fire took place yesterday between police and motorcyclists during a checkpoint operation near Zebi Dam, within the jurisdiction of Sabirabad Police Station. Sameer was injured by gunfire allegedly fired by his own accomplices and later succumbed to his injuries.
Police claimed that Sameer was wanted in several cases, including murder, attempted murder, robbery, aerial firing and theft. They added that efforts were underway to arrest the fleeing suspects.
Meanwhile, Sameer's family has rejected the police version of the incident.
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