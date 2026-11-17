MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Hennadii Tertychnyi, the company's public relations director, announced this on Facebook.

"Unfortunately, despite the efforts of emergency crews, the fire could not be brought under control. Overnight, it grew so extensive that the company's products, production facilities and buildings were completely destroyed," Tertychnyi wrote.

According to Tertychnyi, the scale of the damage has forced the company to shut down production entirely. There is currently no possibility of resuming operations.

Russian missile strike on Smila damages industrial facilities, injures six

Private enterprise Victor & K, which operates under the Korolivskyi Smak brand, is based in Vlasivka, part of the Svitlovodsk community in Ukraine's Kirovohrad region. The company specializes in sunflower and soybean processing and produces sunflower oil, mayonnaise, ketchup, mustard, sauces, pasta, halva and canned vegetables.

Earlier, Korolivskyi Smak announced that it was suspending production due to power supply disruptions and the threat of Russian strikes.

As reported by Ukrinform, one person was killed and two others were injured in a Russian attack on the food-processing plant on November 16.

Photo: Hennadii Tertychnyi / Facebook