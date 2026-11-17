MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ministry of Defense reported the development, according to Ukrinform.

According to the ministry, the document concerns the provision of weapons for the Gripen fighter jets already procured for Ukraine. The package will include missiles and other munitions, as well as the necessary equipment and replacement parts. Deliveries are to be coordinated with the arrival of the aircraft in Ukraine.

In particular, Ukraine expects to receive Meteor air-to-air missiles to strengthen its ability to engage Russian aircraft, primarily those carrying guided glide bombs (KABs).

Khmara said:“Gripen will be another element strengthening Ukraine's air capabilities. It is important for us to receive the full package of necessary weapons along with the aircraft so that we can put them into combat service as soon as possible. Our key priority is Meteor missiles. They will enable Gripen jets to engage enemy aircraft carrying guided glide bombs, protect frontline cities, and defend our troops' positions. We are working with our partners to ensure that the weapons arrive in sync with the aircraft themselves.”

Read also: More than 1,000 Air Defense Missiles: UK Provides Ukraine with £240 Million Military Aid Package

Khmara thanked Sweden and the United Kingdom for their critical support in protecting Ukrainian airspace.

As reported, ahead of a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format, President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed Ukraine's key needs and priorities with Defense Minister Yevhenii Khmara

Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Defense