MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to a press release issued by the UK Ministry of Defense and provided to Ukrinform by the UK's Mission to the EU.

UK Defense Secretary Wes Streeting announced the new support on November 17 as he co-chaired the 50-nation strong Ukraine Defense Contact Group at NATO Headquarters in Brussels.

"We are using funding the Chancellor pledged at the Budget to support Ukraine this winter to deliver over 1,000 air defence missiles, as part of our ongoing commitment to mobilize allies and strengthen Ukraine's defenses," Streeting said.

Wes Streeting

The GBP 240 million air defense package for Ukraine is part of the GBP 500 million announced at the Budget to address urgent gaps in Ukraine's air defense capabilities this winter.

The package includes more than 1,000 short-range air defense missiles and launchers. These systems have proven effective against the Iranian-designed jet-powered Shahed drones that Russia is using to strike Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.

Deliveries to Ukraine's armed forces will begin from mid-December, building on the 400 surface-to-air missiles the UK has already supplied Ukraine ahead of winter. Under this package the UK will also supply over a dozen air defence radars to help Ukraine identify incoming strikes, providing critical support to its defence through the winter.

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This support comes in response to direct requests from Ukraine's leaders, and forms part of the GBP 500 million package for Ukraine this winter announced at the Budget, on top of the wider GBP 10 billion commitment to Ukraine.

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham will outline the remaining support at the Coalition of the Willing meeting on Thursday.

The support includes missiles from Thales Belfast and air defense radars sourced from the UK and Europe.

Streeting noted that Russian leader Vladimir Putin is using winter as a weapon in Ukraine.

"That's why we must continue to convert our steadfast commitment for Ukraine into capability that will help defend against barbaric Russian attacks. Ukraine's frontline is the frontline for freedom and democracy, and we will stand with them for as long as it takes," Streeting said.

In addition, the United Kingdom, Sweden and Ukraine signed a Letter of Intent on Tuesday committing to the principle of providing Swedish Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine with a formidable range of battle-proven weapons systems, ensuring Ukraine has the capabilities it needs when it needs them.