IRGC Warns Bahrain Over Its Alleged Role In Attacks On Iran
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) spokesperson Hossein Mohebbi warned Bahrain's government on Tuesday that continuing its role in the attacks against Iran could threaten Bahrain's survival in a "new regional security order."
"Cooperation in the aggression against Iran, living in the US security bubble, and encroaching on the authority of Shiite religious leadership are three key mistakes by Bahrain's government," Mohebbi said.
The IRGC previously claimed that it destroyed a US radar system and troops at the Isa Air Base in southern Bahrain, which was later denied by the US Central Command (CENTCOM).
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