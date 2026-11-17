Rennie Naidoo is a Professor of Information Systems (IS) at the Wits School of Business Sciences, Faculty of Commerce, Law, and Management. An established NRF-rated researcher, he focuses on data science, sustainable IT, artificial intelligence and cyber security.

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