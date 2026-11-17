MENAFN - The Conversation) Burundi has experienced repeated cycles of political violence and displacement, notably following the assassination of President Melchior Ndadayé in 1993. Further unrest followed during an election-related political crisis in 2015.

These cycles of unrest have resulted in thousands of deaths and forced hundreds of thousands of Burundians to flee their country. Over the past two decades, more than 1.1 million have sought refuge in other countries, primarily in neighbouring Tanzania. Others have fled to Rwanda, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda and further.

There's growing pressure from the Burundian state, as well as from neighbouring host countries, including Tanzania, Uganda and Kenya, to encourage repatriation. This reflects a broader regional shift in which the continued presence of Burundian refugees outside their country is becoming increasingly conditional.

Indeed, under international initiatives led by the UN refugee agency, Burundi has established a formal policy framework for repatriation. But return to contexts of forced displacement, violence and other forms of persecution has prompted questions about whether it can work and how it is experienced by those who return.

My doctoral research examines the governance of return migration, specifically its long-term implications for returnees. In a recent article, I explore the experience of Burundian returnees, drawing on 23 interviews with returnees, focus group discussions, and participant observation conducted in Burundi in 2024 and 2025.

My research shows that return to“post-crisis” Burundi is much more than a physical or administrative process. It is a politicised action within the country's history of conflicts and repeated displacement. I found that returnees were typically evasive about life in exile and chose their words carefully, so as not to give away too much about themselves.

Their silence proposes, in its own way, an alternative account of return. It is an account that unsettles official narratives of“successful” return, reintegration and stability, and insists on the unresolved tensions that continue to structure life in Burundi.

Return by all means

Voluntary repatriation has been on Burundi's policy agenda for decades. Burundi and Tanzania first agreed to a tripartite mechanism for refugee repatriation in 1998, with the support of the UN. The agreement has since been reactivated, most recently in December 2025. Between January and August 2026 alone, 96,602 refugees returned from Tanzania, and Nduta and Nyarugusu refugee camps were progressively closed.

Officials on both sides have portrayed this“acceleration” of return as a success story. Burundian authorities have repeatedly framed returns as evidence of restored stability, constructing the country as a“safe zone” to reinforce its political legitimacy.

In practice, however, return has been shaped less by voluntariness than by a combination of incentives and constraints. In Tanzania, authorities have taken measures to deter new arrivals and encourage refugee returns. They have reduced humanitarian aid, limited access to healthcare and education, and carried out forced repatriation. This questions the character of these“voluntary” returns, and highlights their coercive nature.

Several factors complicate the prospect of return as a lasting solution, including:

a severe economic crisis limited access to employment, housing and essential services concerns about deteriorating human rights the possibility of renewed displacement.

Return under a political cloud

My paper draws on field research in two sites: the borderland province of Muyinga, one of Burundi's largest return destinations; and Bujumbura Mairie, the capital.

Interviews reveal that return has become more politically charged, particularly since the 2015 political crisis, which triggered renewed displacement and intensified political repression. Returnees affiliated with opposition movements or particular ethnic factions may attract suspicion or surveillance and face fears for their safety, depending on where and when they were exiled.

My research shows how silence provides space to navigate life upon return.

Some returnees were evasive, carefully managing who to tell about their displacement, and who not to tell. One returnee confided his 2015 flight to a Tutsi friend while in exile, but swore him to secrecy, while avoiding the subject entirely with fellow Hutus. He felt they might ask why he left“when we stayed to defend our country”.

For some, perceptions were informed less by who they were than by where they had been. They recalled that those who stayed behind could never be sure whether returnees had come back as“the Burundians they had once known”, or had returned changed, implicated in rebellion or sent back to destabilise the country.

Others described forms of concealment centred on identity. One second-generation returnee adjusted her own accent so that she wouldn't sound like an outsider.

These forms of silence are about navigating political uncertainty and negotiating a place within an evolving social and political order.

Silence, in this sense, can itself be a form of political agency. In selecting what aspects of their experience to disclose, to whom, and in what context, returnees are not simply protecting themselves. They are shaping the terms on which their experience enters public life at all.

Understanding post-return

The experiences of Burundian returnees show that silence is not simply an absence of speech, but an active practice through which experiences of displacement are continuously negotiated.

As more refugees are encouraged, pressured or compelled to return, understanding these post-return experiences becomes ever more important to help inform more realistic and responsive approaches to return.

It matters for understanding the social and political conditions returnees encounter, but also the decisions they continue to face – whether to stay or to move again.