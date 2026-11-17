MENAFN - The Conversation) James Bond has always reflected the cultural anxieties and zeitgeist of his era.

Sean Connery's Bond embodied the confident western post-second-world-war masculinity of the early cold war. George Lazenby brought the character's emotional vulnerability to light, reflecting the upheavals of the late 1960s. Roger Moore's performance, meanwhile, added camp humour, theatricality and escapism in the 1970s.

In keeping with Ian Fleming's more psychologically complex literary creation, Timothy Dalton brought a darker, more ruthless Bond to the screen. Stripping away much of the Moore era's comedy and camp, his portrayal foregrounded emotional intensity and moral ambiguity. This reflected late-cold-war anxieties as geopolitical certainties unravelled and new threats emerged.

Next up, Pierce Brosnan incarnated a glamorous post-cold-war masculinity, with his lingering sexism teased out by Samantha Bond's witty Moneypenny and the disruptive casting of Judi Dench as M, the head of MI6. And in the 2000s, Daniel Craig's Bond was a physically tough but emotionally vulnerable character. His wounded body and scarred mind linked emotional detachment to childhood trauma.

Pattinson's career

Pattinson's acting credentials make him one of the most established actors to take on the role. Since the Twilight saga (2008-2012), he has grown to be among the more versatile actors of his generation, with a penchant for challenging, often downright strange roles.

From the psychological intensity of Good Time (2017) to Robert Eggers's claustrophobic gothic The Lighthouse (2018), the characters he has played are anything but straightforward leading men. Even when turning to action, his Batman (2022) was unexpectedly brooding and introspective.

There is certainly scope with his casting to extend the darker vision of Bond first introduced by Dalton and subsequently developed by Craig.

Visually, too, Pattinson seems almost a composite of previous Bonds. Declared the world's most handsome man in 2020, Pattinson has the chiselled good looks of Brosnan. Although he might not have Connery's physique, the intense training he underwent for Batman suggests that he could manage the demanding physical aspects of the role. This, however, may be more challenging, given that Pattinson, at 40, is already ten years older than former producer Barbara Broccoli had anticipated the next Bond would be in 2024.

Pattinson's Bond

As a white Englishman whose image is associated with an upper-middle-class, heterosexual masculinity, Pattinson might seem a safe, even predictable, choice for Bond. And yet, he is not unfamiliar with the challenge of portraying unconventional masculinity.

In Little Ashes (2008), he explored the young Salvador Dalí's intimate relationship with the poet Federico García Lorca. Much like Craig, he has shown himself willing to explore queer desire and the instability of masculine identity.

I think what Craig's era could have done more with is humour, and Pattinson might well bring a fresh comic sensibility to the next incarnation of Bond.

Beneath his often brooding intensity lies a nuanced comic performer. Humour has allowed Pattinson to question conventional masculinity in some of his roles. In Damsel (2018), he challenged the traditional western hero by playing an inept cowboy whose masculine confidence far exceeded his capabilities. Elsewhere, his darkly camp rendition of Louis the Dauphin in The King (2019), the tragi-comic The Drama (2026) and the self-aware short Fear & Shame (2017) all seemingly serve to undermine male vanity.

Perhaps Pattinson's history of darkly strange and funny characters will create space for this new Bond to, playfully or otherwise, explore our current preoccupations with toxic masculinity, sexual consent and male vulnerability.

Fleming thought of his secret agent as an“unobtrusive... neutral figure – an anonymous blunt instrument”. Screenwriter Steven Knight now faces the challenge of using Bond as a blank canvas to highlight the clash between the character's traditional roots and modern culture.

Read more: I write James Bond novels – here's why Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight will bring a crackling new intensity to 007

In particular, the new Bond would benefit from a more diverse supporting cast whose backgrounds are woven naturally into the story, reflecting his global audience without feeling forced.

I'm thinking female characters not defined by their relationships with Bond, villains who call out Bond's elitism, queer characters that could complicate his seemingly straight world. Bond girls and villains will play a crucial role in delivering these (or failing to do so). But it will be Pattinson and his choices for this iconic character at the centre of it all, deciding whether the franchise will sink or swim.