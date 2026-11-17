MENAFN - The Conversation) On August 26, 2026, a huge mass of rock and ice broke away at an altitude of around 5,200 metres in the Himalayas. Within minutes, it became an avalanche of debris and water that hurtled down towards the Nepal-Tibet border, with such force that the seismic signals were initially mistaken for an earthquake.

The region's glaciers are visibly retreating, and thawing permafrost may well have contributed to destabilising these Himalayan slopes. Above all, the Nepal landslide illustrates something that will only become increasingly familiar: places that appear stable can change almost without warning.

While events like the Nepal landslide have an immediate, devastating impact on the people who live in these environments, they also leave their mark in a less obvious sphere: literature.

Biologist Rachel Carson's 1951 book The Sea Around Us reminded readers that the boundary between land and sea has never been stable. Throughout our planet's very long history, the oceans have advanced and receded. What makes the current situation exceptional is the speed of this transformation, as well as human activity's decisive contribution to it.

Rising sea levels are one of its most visible manifestations. Since 1993, the global average sea level has risen by around ten centimetres.

And when a landscape changes, it also changes the world depicted in books. One scene from Lore Segal's 2013 Half the Kingdom, for instance, takes place on a Brooklyn beach that a reader in the not-too-distant future might find submerged.

Philip Hoare's The Sea Inside, also from 2013, explores coastal areas from England to Sri Lanka that may soon be underwater. The sandbanks of the Java Sea, where Joseph Conrad set his 1912 novel Freya of the Seven Isles, may have already been swallowed by rising sea levels.

When the landscape changes, these works all stay the same. Instead it is we, as readers, who change.

Read more: Three things historical literature can teach us about the climate crisis

Reading from the future

The field of comparative literature has long been exploring how works take on new meanings as they circulate across eras and cultures. Climate change adds an unexpected dimension to this problem: the future can also influence the history of a work.

In 1888, Theodor Storm published The Rider on the White Horse. The novella's protagonist, Hauke Haien, studies geometry and applies his knowledge to the construction of new dykes on Germany's North Sea coast, convinced that they will stand for centuries. A major flood tests both Haien's engineering feat, and humanity's confidence in our ability to master the sea.

Storm, of course, was writing before global warming, but today we – unlike the author and his original readers – know that the conditions that determine the behaviour of coastlines are changing. This allows us to read his story differently today. Not because we have discovered what Storm“really meant”, but because we are reading it from a different future.

An unexpected atlas

Something even stranger can happen with the settings of literary works. Texts that we used to see as realistic might start to seem fantastical to us because they describe landscapes that no longer exist. And some works of fantasy might go the other way.

In Edgar Allen Poe's only novel, 1838's The Narrative of Arthur Gordon Pym of Nantucket, the author imagined a temperate region in Antarctica. When the book was published, it was a fantastical vision, but how will someone a hundred years from now interpret it?

Read more: The Antarctic ice sheet is melting. And this is bad news for humanity

Part of our library could thus become, without changing a single word, an unwitting atlas of vanished places. This is what lies at the heart of my research on literature, oceans and climate change.

Books do not predict the future, nor can they replace climatology, glaciology or oceanography. They do something else: they preserve experiences of places, and connect timelines that no single human life can encompass. When the world changes, landscapes do not disappear from the page – they remain there, exactly as they were. What changes is the way we read them.

A weekly e-mail in English featuring expertise from scholars and researchers. It provides an introduction to the diversity of research coming out of the continent and considers some of the key issues facing European countries. Get the newsletter!