Professor in Operations Management and Head of School Management, University of Bristol

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Professor Palie Smart is the Associate Pro Vice-Chancellor for Global Civic Engagement and her work seeks to create partnerships that deliver positive civic impact for the local region, UK and globally.

Previously, Palie was the Head of School of Management (now Business School) at the University of Bristol. Her research and teaching interests are in the fields of operations and innovation management. Current research is focussed on new models of innovation for industrial sustainability in partnership with The Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC), The Engineering Employers Federation (EEF UK/Europe), The Ellen MacArthur Foundation, Accenture Sustainability Consulting and The Academy of Business (ABIS) in Society.

She has published in various world leading and internationally excellent journals - Chartered Association of Business Schools (CABS) and Global Top 50 Financial Times (FT) Journals.

In 2017, she became an appointed member of the UK Government's Innovation Caucus to provide thought leadership to Innovate UK, Economic and Social Research Council (ESRC) and Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. She recently led a new research report on Science-based Sustainability Targets with the Co-Chair Barry Sheerman MP of the All-Party Parliamentary Manufacturing Group. In April 2018 Palie was invited to become a Trustee of the Research and Developement Management Association (RADMA). She is keen to support inclusion agendas and led The FTSE 100 Women in Manufacturing EEF Report launched with the former Secretary of State for Business Innovation and Skills (BIS), the Rt Hon. Dr Vincent Cable. Past leadership roles include the Director of the PhD Programme, school representative for REF Strategy Board and Deputy Director of the Innovation Leadership Centre at Cranfield School of Management.

–present Professor in Operations Management and Head of School Management, University of Bristol

Experience