MENAFN - Nam News Network)

From Linda Khoo and Nabilah Saleh

MANILA, Nov 17 (NNN) -- United States (US) President Donald Trump on Tuesday offered to work with ASEAN countries on superintelligence, saying the technology could create jobs and advance science and medicine.

Speaking at the ASEAN-United States Special Summit here, Trump said Washington was keen to work with countries seeking to build their technological capabilities.

“We are excited to work with every country represented here today, who want to build a future for technology and unleash enormous economic growth that it brings with it,” he said.

The special summit brought together Trump and leaders and representatives of ASEAN's 11 member states, with Malaysia represented by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Trump claimed that the US possessed the world's most powerful superintelligence ecosystem and intended to maintain its lead.

He said the technology could have a greater impact than the internet or the Industrial Revolution, while acknowledging the need for caution in its use.

Beyond technology, Trump urged regional partners to develop opportunities in critical minerals, rare earths and magnets, pointing to US demand.

“We want magnets,” he said, encouraging leaders to pursue commercial opportunities in those industries.

He also said a liquefied natural gas pipeline project in Alaska, supported by South Korean investment, would facilitate energy exports to partners across the Pacific.

He added that the project would help lower energy costs and strengthen energy security, while highlighting agreements across the region covering energy, critical minerals and technology.

Trump also reaffirmed Washington's commitment to its partners in the region, saying the US was“deeply committed to the success, sovereignty, and prosperity of our many friends and partners”.

“We're with you always,” he said.

Trump, who is on an Asian tour, earlier attended the first Quad meeting in two years, bringing together Australia, India, Japan and the US.

After an overnight stay in Manila, he is due to fly to Shenzhen, China, for the 2026 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

-- BERNAMA





