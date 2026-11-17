Altus Group Limited
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:27 AM EST - Altus Group Limited: Has appointed Kimberly Stevenson as an independent director, effective November 4, as part of its ongoing Board refreshment. Altus Group Limited shares T are trading down $0.17 at $50.85.
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