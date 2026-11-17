Pollard Banknote Limited
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:03 AM EST - Pollard Banknote Limited: Announced that its NeoPollard Interactive LLC said the North Carolina Education Lottery has extended its contract with NPi for the continued provision of its Online Play System, Player Loyalty Program and Related Services through June 30, 2029, the full term available under the contract. Pollard Banknote Limited shares T are trading down $0.06 at $14.89.
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