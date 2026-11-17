Dominion Lending Centres Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:20 AM EST - Dominion Lending Centres Inc.: Has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per class "A" common share that will be payable on December 15 to shareholders of record as of December 1. The dividend will be designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes. Dominion Lending Centres Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $8.23.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment