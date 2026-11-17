Aduro Clean Technologies Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:23 AM EST - Aduro Clean Technologies Inc.: Announced that it has engaged Delphi, a Canadian sustainability consultancy, to advance the next phase of its Life Cycle Assessment program for HydrochemolyticTM Technology. Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. shares T are trading down $0.26 at $13.23.
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