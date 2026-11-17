Negative Start For TSX
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Canada's main stock index slipped at the open on Tuesday, with the financials sector leading the decline, while investors awaited Nvidia's NVDA.O first earnings report without Jensen Huang at the helm.
The TSX docked 173.39 points to begin Tuesday to 35,548.74.
The Canadian dollar dipped 0.05 cents to 69.9 cents U.S.
Prime Minister Mark Carney's office said China will cut tariffs on more Canadian exports including pork and seafood.
On the economic slate, CREA MLS sales edged up 0.3% on a month-over-month basis in October.
In October, housing starts fell to 244,600 from 250,100 in the prior-year quarter.
Statistics Canada reported non-resident investors acquired $19.5 billion of Canadian securities in September, mainly short-term debt instruments.
Meanwhile, Canadian investors increased their holdings of foreign securities by $13.5 billion, mainly through purchases of foreign bonds.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange dipped 1.56 points to 775.35.
All but three of the 12 subgroups were lower, with information technology down 2.1%, while industrials sank 1.3% and financials dipped 1.1%.
The three gainers were gold, up 2.1%, materials, improving 1.9%, and energy, bustling 0.6%.
ON WALLSTREET
Stocks tumbled on Tuesday, pressured by renewed selling in semiconductor names, as traders braced for Nvidia's much-anticipated earnings report.
The Dow Jones Industrial index plunged 572.64 points, or 1.1%, to 51,035.53.
The S&P 500 skidded 79.91 points, or 1.1%, to 7,336.68
The tech-heavy NASDAQ retreated 332.79 points, or 1.4%, to 24,175.61.
Nvidia shares dropped more than 3%, pressuring other chipmakers. Semiconductor names retreated ahead of the AI giant's earnings. Micron Technology led the losses, sliding roughly 6%. Advanced Micro Devices slipped more than 3%, while Intel was down 4% and Marvell Technology shed more than 2%.
Nvidia has been tumbling since last week. Jensen Huang resigned from the CEO post Thursday after reports emerged that he had multiple affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy.
Further, the chipmaker's board of directors is not considering bringing Huang back as CEO, a person familiar with the matter told CNBC. The stock has dropped 26% this month, putting it on pace for its biggest monthly decline since April 2022 - when it plunged 32%.
Neocloud stocks were also under pressure. CoreWeave and Iren shed 5% and 6%, respectively. Nebius lost 4.2%, and Applied Digital slid 5%.
Investors are also poring over a slew of economic data on Tuesday, including October retail sales and import prices.
U.S. retail and food services sales rose 0.2% for the month to $748.2 billion, up 0.2% from September and in line with expectations.
Prices for the 10-Year U.S. Treasury regained lost ground, with yields falling to 5.10% from 5.13% Monday. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices lost 80 cents to $86.52 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices regained $18.70 to $3,871.70 U.S. an ounce.
Canada's main stock index slipped at the open on Tuesday, with the financials sector leading the decline, while investors awaited Nvidia's NVDA.O first earnings report without Jensen Huang at the helm.
The TSX docked 173.39 points to begin Tuesday to 35,548.74.
The Canadian dollar dipped 0.05 cents to 69.9 cents U.S.
Prime Minister Mark Carney's office said China will cut tariffs on more Canadian exports including pork and seafood.
On the economic slate, CREA MLS sales edged up 0.3% on a month-over-month basis in October.
In October, housing starts fell to 244,600 from 250,100 in the prior-year quarter.
Statistics Canada reported non-resident investors acquired $19.5 billion of Canadian securities in September, mainly short-term debt instruments.
Meanwhile, Canadian investors increased their holdings of foreign securities by $13.5 billion, mainly through purchases of foreign bonds.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange dipped 1.56 points to 775.35.
All but three of the 12 subgroups were lower, with information technology down 2.1%, while industrials sank 1.3% and financials dipped 1.1%.
The three gainers were gold, up 2.1%, materials, improving 1.9%, and energy, bustling 0.6%.
ON WALLSTREET
Stocks tumbled on Tuesday, pressured by renewed selling in semiconductor names, as traders braced for Nvidia's much-anticipated earnings report.
The Dow Jones Industrial index plunged 572.64 points, or 1.1%, to 51,035.53.
The S&P 500 skidded 79.91 points, or 1.1%, to 7,336.68
The tech-heavy NASDAQ retreated 332.79 points, or 1.4%, to 24,175.61.
Nvidia shares dropped more than 3%, pressuring other chipmakers. Semiconductor names retreated ahead of the AI giant's earnings. Micron Technology led the losses, sliding roughly 6%. Advanced Micro Devices slipped more than 3%, while Intel was down 4% and Marvell Technology shed more than 2%.
Nvidia has been tumbling since last week. Jensen Huang resigned from the CEO post Thursday after reports emerged that he had multiple affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy.
Further, the chipmaker's board of directors is not considering bringing Huang back as CEO, a person familiar with the matter told CNBC. The stock has dropped 26% this month, putting it on pace for its biggest monthly decline since April 2022 - when it plunged 32%.
Neocloud stocks were also under pressure. CoreWeave and Iren shed 5% and 6%, respectively. Nebius lost 4.2%, and Applied Digital slid 5%.
Investors are also poring over a slew of economic data on Tuesday, including October retail sales and import prices.
U.S. retail and food services sales rose 0.2% for the month to $748.2 billion, up 0.2% from September and in line with expectations.
Prices for the 10-Year U.S. Treasury regained lost ground, with yields falling to 5.10% from 5.13% Monday. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices lost 80 cents to $86.52 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices regained $18.70 to $3,871.70 U.S. an ounce.
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