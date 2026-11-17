Advantage, Medexus, Northland At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Advantage Energy Ltd. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $13.43. Canadian Natural Resources announced a deal to acquire Advantage Energy in a major Alberta focused transaction. The acquisition expands Canadian Natural Resources' position in the Montney and Charlie Lake resource plays centered in Alberta.
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $5.90. Medexus announced fiscal Q2 2027 net revenue of $29.1 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $5.1 million, operating income of $2.4 million, and net income of $0.8 million - all quarterly records since fiscal Q4 2025, demonstrating significant year-over-year growth
Northland Power Inc (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $24.44. Northland reported Q3 Adjusted EBITDA of $280 million, up 9% year-over-year, driven by initial contributions from Hai Long and Baltic Power plus higher revenue at natural gas facilities. Net Income was $201 million for the quarter, compared to a net loss of $456 million in Q3 2025 (which included a non-cash offshore wind accounting impairment).
Plaza Retail REIT (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $5.39. Monday, Plaza Retail REIT announced its November monthly distribution in the amount of $0.02333 per unit ($0.28 annualized). The November distribution will be payable on December 15 to unitholders of record as at November 30.
Stampede Drilling Inc. (V) Hit a 52-Week High of 25 cents. Last week, Stampede announced that it has granted an aggregate of 100,000 stock options to purchase common shares to a director of the Company.
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $5.90. Medexus announced fiscal Q2 2027 net revenue of $29.1 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $5.1 million, operating income of $2.4 million, and net income of $0.8 million - all quarterly records since fiscal Q4 2025, demonstrating significant year-over-year growth
Northland Power Inc (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $24.44. Northland reported Q3 Adjusted EBITDA of $280 million, up 9% year-over-year, driven by initial contributions from Hai Long and Baltic Power plus higher revenue at natural gas facilities. Net Income was $201 million for the quarter, compared to a net loss of $456 million in Q3 2025 (which included a non-cash offshore wind accounting impairment).
Plaza Retail REIT (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $5.39. Monday, Plaza Retail REIT announced its November monthly distribution in the amount of $0.02333 per unit ($0.28 annualized). The November distribution will be payable on December 15 to unitholders of record as at November 30.
Stampede Drilling Inc. (V) Hit a 52-Week High of 25 cents. Last week, Stampede announced that it has granted an aggregate of 100,000 stock options to purchase common shares to a director of the Company.
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