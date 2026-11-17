MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashmir (CCIK) on Tuesday issued a seven-day ultimatum to the government, warning that all restaurants and hotel eateries in the Valley will be shut if culprits behind the supply of“rotten” meat are not exposed.

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The ultimatum comes days after railway police recovered over 2,000 kg of rotten meat, transported in ordinary packets and without any required refrigeration system, from a railway cargo in central Kashmir's Budgam district.

Addressing a press conference here, CCIK President Tariq Ghani expressed outrage over the recovery of rotten meat and criticised food safety and municipal authorities for failing to dismantle what he described as a“drug-like mafia”.

He praised the Jammu and Kashmir Police and authorities for their swift intervention.

“Today is the fourth day, and so far, nothing has happened,” Ghani said, noting that a similar large-scale seizure of rotten chicken and mutton took place previously as well without the perpetrators ever being brought to light.

“It was repeated because last time, you caught rotten meat in huge quantities... yet you did not bring those responsible to the forefront. This encouraged them,” he said.

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Calling the issue a direct threat to public health, Ghani linked the circulation of rotten and adulterated food to rising cancer cases and emerging illnesses among children in the Union territory.

He accused the authorities concerned of reacting only after a crisis breaks, and conducting routine spice checks at hotels rather than tracing the supply chain.

“Go to the root of this, go to the real level! What kind of mafia is operating here? This has become a drug-like mafia; just like drugs are smuggled, now rotten meat is coming in too,” he said.

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Appealing to the Lieutenant Governor and the chief minister, he demanded that the government identify the suppliers and dealers on television, in newspapers, and on social media, enforce a social boycott, and invoke the strictest provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, 1978 against them.

“This person truly deserves the PSA, and there should be no two opinions about it,” Ghani said.

He added that CCIK has already sent a formal paper to the Government of India and the Home Ministry seeking an investigation into possible negligence, bribery, or deliberate endangerment of public lives.

The CCIK president highlighted the severe economic fallout on Kashmir's hospitality sector, young food-startup founders, and local butchers, saying“one rotten fish spoils the whole pond.”

Young entrepreneurs have been calling him since morning, asking whether they should temporarily close their cafes, he claimed.

“We appeal to the government: bring those behind all this forward. Expose who the supplier is and who the dealer is. We have given a seven-day ultimatum: after seven days, no hotel or restaurant will open here,” he added.

He said the CCIK will consult and take into confidence the meat sellers in the Valley as well.