MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)PDP MLA Waheed Para on Tuesday said the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) should put all upcoming examinations on hold until the truth behind the alleged cheating racket in the finance assistant examination comes out.Police on Sunday arrested 14 people for allegedly attempting to facilitate cheating in the JKSSB finance assistant examination in Jammu. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the matter.

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“Paper leaks, recruitment scams & repeated compromises have turned the aspirations of J&K's youth into a cycle of uncertainty and betrayal. The FAA cheating racket (as reported by media) is yet another grave indictment of a system that continues to fail those who work tirelessly for a fair opportunity,” Para said in a post on X.

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The SIT must expose the entire network, identify every individual involved and fix accountability, said the MLA from south Kashmir's Pulwama.

“Until the investigation establishes the truth, JKSSB must put the upcoming JKPSI & Police Constable examinations on hold. Our youth cannot be asked to keep trusting a system that repeatedly breaks their trust. Their future is not negotiable,” Para said.

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