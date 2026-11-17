Exam Scam Fallout: PDP Demands Freeze On All JKSSB Tests - Kashmir Observer
Police on Sunday arrested 14 people for allegedly attempting to facilitate cheating in the JKSSB finance assistant examination in Jammu. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the matter. ADVERTISEMENT
“Paper leaks, recruitment scams & repeated compromises have turned the aspirations of J&K's youth into a cycle of uncertainty and betrayal. The FAA cheating racket (as reported by media) is yet another grave indictment of a system that continues to fail those who work tirelessly for a fair opportunity,” Para said in a post on X.Read Also Kashmir Politics Not Fiefdom of Any Party: PDP MLA Waheed Para PDP MLA Para Alleges Rs 1,000 Cr Loss to J&K Over Hydropower Charges
The SIT must expose the entire network, identify every individual involved and fix accountability, said the MLA from south Kashmir's Pulwama.
“Until the investigation establishes the truth, JKSSB must put the upcoming JKPSI & Police Constable examinations on hold. Our youth cannot be asked to keep trusting a system that repeatedly breaks their trust. Their future is not negotiable,” Para said.ADVERTISEMENT
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