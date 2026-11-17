Trump Turns Brief Manila Stop Into Pre-Shenzhen Leverage Haul
Yet, behind the abbreviated schedule, Trump used his brief layover in the Philippine capital not for multilateral consensus building but to rapidly harvest bilateral and plurilateral deliverables before flying to Shenzhen on Wednesday for the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit and Thursday's anticipated talks with Chinese President Xi Jingpin and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Weakened at home by Republican midterm losses and constrained by domestic hawks from offering Beijing major semiconductor concessions in Shenzhen, Trump leveraged Manila a staging ground to project regional momentum, extracting asymmetric trade and security commitments from Southeast Asian capitals even as Washington tightened technology controls on their economies.
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