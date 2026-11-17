The second edition of the Public Art Abu Dhabi Biennial, organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), opened across the capital. It follows the Al Ain chapter, which opened on 23 October at Al Qattara Oasis and Al Towayya Roundabout, and now extends to four sites in Abu Dhabi: Souq Al Mina, Mina Zayed (MiZa), Hidd Al Saadiyat Promenade, and the park between Zayed National Museum and Louvre Abu Dhabi. Across the emirate, 21 Emirati and international artists and collectives present 22 works in settings that include a historic marketplace, a working port, protected beaches, a museum district and a UNESCO World Heritage oasis. All works remain on view until 15 February 2027.

About the Biennial

Under the artistic direction of Elvira Dyangani Ose, Artistic Director of Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa (MOCAA), the second edition approaches 'home' as an evolving, collective and plural condition rather than a fixed geographic site. Through distributed commissions, research-led practices and public encounters, the Biennial prioritises sustained engagement and invites audiences to experience art in their everyday spaces. The title proposes that what communities share in relation to Abu Dhabi is not the place itself but the capacity to construct meaning in relation to it, through the diverse vocabularies, practices and forms of knowledge that the glossary is designed to hold. Each commission responds to the social, material and environmental characteristics of its site, from the boatyards and fishing traditions of the port to the irrigation channels of the oasis.

Souq Al Mina

At Souq Al Mina, a marketplace set within one of Abu Dhabi's oldest port districts, ten artists and collectives present eleven works across the souq and its waterfront. Italian artist Marinella Senatore's I Contain Multitudes (2026) reimagines the traditional Italian luminaria, monumental light structures historically built for civic and religious celebrations, as a contemporary architecture of gathering. Colombian artist Iván Argote presents two works: The Other, Me & The Others (2026), a monumental circular seesaw whose balance no single person can determine, and Figurines (2026), which enlarges archaeological objects from sites across Abu Dhabi, including Umm Al Nar and Jebel Hafeet, into an inhabitable landscape. French artist Laure Prouvost's Landed Here To Sea You With..., (2023) is an octopus carrying a flag that reads 'Ideally You Would Sea Where to Go'. Spanish artist Elena del Rivero's bilingual neon Letter to the Mother (2026), inspired by the saying 'Paradise lies beneath the feet of mothers', runs along 'the Rocks' with the water as its backdrop, and Argentine artist Mercedes Azpilicueta's Montipora foliosa (2026), named after a coral species, links the Arabian Gulf with Argentina's San Jorge Gulf through their shared marine ecosystems.

Mexican artist Vica Pacheco's OO! (Oven-Organ) (2026) turns the steam whistle of the camotero, a Mexican street cart carrying a wood-fired oven, into a polyphonic organ of three sounding ovens, activated through sonic performances and communal meals. Ghanaian artist Serge Attukwei Clottey's Wole Worhe (We Know Each Other) (2026) extends his repurposed yellow Kufuor gallons across the breakwater, with a central viewing platform that opens towards the sea and the historic port. The Kumasi-based collective blaxTARLINES presents AGORA: A Dance of Umbrella Forests (2026), which reassembles the Ghanaian royal umbrella as shared civic space and brings Ghanaian and Emirati traditions of leadership into dialogue. In French artist Céleste Boursier-Mougenot's clinamen (v.13) (1997–2026), white porcelain bowls drift across three water-filled basins, generating a continuously evolving acoustic composition shaped by chance. Ghanaian artist Ibrahim Mahama's Zilijifa II (2026, on view from December 2026), a full-scale decommissioned diesel locomotive from his long-term engagement with Ghana's railway system, goes on view at Souq Al Mina in December.

Mina Zayed (MiZa)

At Mina Zayed (MiZa), Abu Dhabi's first commercial port, four works respond to the working waterfront and its maritime history. Jamaican-born, New York-based artist Nari Ward's Ground Break Duty (2026) raises the open rebar framework of a dhow from a copper ground, among fishing nets and objects gathered locally. Emirati artist Khalid Al Banna's Gargour (2026) recasts the traditional Emirati fishing trap in red, orange, yellow, green and blue, transforming the trap's inner void into its central conceptual force. On the MiZa Observation Deck, Emirati artist Shama Al Hamed's I Breathe Through the City (2026) brings the hidden ventilation networks that sustain life in Abu Dhabi into public view, turning the deck into an architectural drawing that appears to inhale and exhale. Lebanese artist Akram Zaatari's Above and Below (2026) takes the form of an olive tree whose roots envelop an ancient sarcophagus, an allegory that invites a reconsideration of the hierarchies through which we approach heritage.

Saadiyat Island

On Saadiyat Island, the Biennial moves from the port to the coastline and the cultural district. At Hidd Al Saadiyat Promenade, beside protected beaches where hawksbill sea turtles nest, French artist Jean-Marie Appriou's Horizons (2023), an aluminium vessel carrying two astronauts and inspired by the solar boats of ancient Egypt, is shown alongside Canadian-French artist Kapwani Kiwanga's Plotting Rest (2026), a pavilion of stone columns and woven palm leaves whose interlocking triangular roof filters light, wind and rain. In the park between Zayed National Museum and Louvre Abu Dhabi, British-Nigerian artist Yinka Shonibare's Wind Sculpture (TG) III (2026) gives the billowing form of a sail a hand-painted surface that combines his signature Dutch wax patterns with Emirati Sadu motifs.

Al Ain

In Al Ain, the Biennial's opening chapter continues at Al Qattara Oasis, with works by M'barek Bouhchichi, Reena Saini Kallat and Asunción Molinos Gordo, and at Al Towayya Roundabout, where Al Ain-born Emirati artist Roudhah Al Mazrouei's Tassa (2026) reimagines the traditional Emirati gold headpiece as an 80-metre-diameter public landscape.

Artistic Director's Note

Elvira Dyangani Ose, Artistic Director, Public Art Abu Dhabi Biennial 2026–27, says:“Home is one of the most used terms in any language, and yet many aspects of it often go unexamined. It tends to be assumed rather than defined – invoked as though its meaning were self-evident, shared, stable. Yet the more precisely one tries to hold it, the more its meanings multiply. Home is not only a location. It is a practice, a concept, a space: felt before it is understood, carried in the body before it is articulated in language.

Rather than proposing a definition for it, this edition approaches home as a field of inquiry – plural, discussed, experienced, and alive. The Biennial's organising structure is a glossary: not a dictionary, which encloses meaning, but a collection of terms that opens it. Each entry is a starting point rather than an endpoint; it is an invitation to think through them, to reinterpret them, for the viewers to complete. Home is presented as a constellation of trajectories, as something collectively generated through language, memory, ritual, and everyday practice.

The artworks developed for this edition respond to the specific social and environmental conditions of Abu Dhabi, its material resources, its wider region, and at times, somewhere else, unknown. They draw on an understanding of the quotidian as a primary site of knowledge production: the sayings that circulate in families and neighbourhoods, the inherited practices of agriculture and craft, the oral transmission of histories that have never entered the written record, the gestures through which care and cultural memory are passed from one generation to the next.”

Parallel Programmes

Alongside the commissions, the Biennial's parallel programmes extend across the city:

. NOMAD Abu Dhabi: A Memory of Shade by Objects of Common Interest at ERTH (15 November 2026 – 15 February 2027).

. Old Abu Dhabi Airport, Terminal 1: Robin Rhode's mural and performance Paper Planes (18 November 2026).

. MiZa: the Jidran Mural Festival, conceived with The Workshop, brings local and international artists to create large-scale murals.

. Cultural Foundation Outdoor Screen: Nujoom Alghanem's film In Search of the Remaining Moments (2025).

. Al Qattara Oasis to Souq Al Mina: Agatha Gothe-Snape's The Network of Answers, led by Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, moves to Souq Al Mina from 15 November to 1 December 2026.

Public Programmes

The Biennial's public programme of talks, performances, workshops and tours will be announced separately.

Building on the First Edition

The second edition builds on the inaugural Public Art Abu Dhabi Biennial, Public Matter (2024–25), which presented site-specific commissions by artists from the UAE and around the world. Several works from the first edition have since been acquired or retained as long-term installations, contributing to the Public Art Abu Dhabi Collection.

Visiting the Biennial

The Public Art Abu Dhabi Biennial is on view in Al Ain from 23 October 2026 to 15 February 2027 and in Abu Dhabi from 15 November 2026 to 15 February 2027. The biennial works are open to all members of the public and free to visit.

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