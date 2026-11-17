06 Mall has announced plans to introduce Sharjah's first and largest screen for immersive naked-eye 3D advertising on its façade with CITIX MENA, an urban technology company developing intelligent digital infrastructure across the UAE, alongside a network of roadside and pedestrian Smartboards at Al Mamsha.

Both 06 Mall and Al Mamsha are destinations developed by Alef Group, the Sharjah-based real estate developer shaping modern, integrated communities and destinations.

The rollout will include a network of roadside and pedestrian Smartboards at Al Mamsha. At 06 Mall, CITIX MENA will introduce Jumbo, Sharjah's first and largest screen for immersive naked-eye 3D advertising, on the mall's façade.

CITIX MENA is a technology company working at the intersection of Smart City and AdTech, shaping the next generation of digital public infrastructure across the UAE. Its Smartboard network brings together intelligent digital media, real-time information and interactive technologies to create a more connected and engaging experience in public spaces. With an expanding presence across Sharjah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi, CITIX MENA partners with leading developers, government entities, property owners and brands to build a new, visible digital layer of the modern city.

At Al Mamsha, Sharjah's first fully walkable community, the Smartboards will form part of an integrated environment bringing together residential, retail and leisure uses. Spanning approximately 3 million square feet and comprising 56 buildings across three zones. While at 06 Mall, Jumbo will offer brands a large-format canvas for premium digital advertising and naked-eye 3D campaigns.

Powered by CITIX MENA's proprietary Citix Panel, the Smartboards will add a responsive digital layer to these destinations, allowing content to adapt to its setting and deliver real-time information, smart widgets, dynamic brand messaging and immersive experiences. This will create a closer connection between digital media, the surrounding environment and the people using the space. The CITIX MENA network will offer brands, media agencies and retail partners a premium setting for context-led, visually distinctive campaigns.