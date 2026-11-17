MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI through inland buffering, rail-linked hubs, reefer maintenance, depot digitization, vertical stacking, and bundled value-added services.

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Container Depot Logistics - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe container depot logistics market was valued at USD 11.92 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 12.57 billion in 2026 to USD 16.21 billion by 2031. The market is forecast to register a CAGR of 5.21% from 2026 to 2031, supported by persistent port congestion, rising container volumes, expanding cold chain requirements, and increased reliance on inland and off-port logistics infrastructure.

Recurring congestion at major European gateways has transformed inland container depots and off-port facilities into essential components of regional supply chains. These locations provide additional capacity for container storage, customs processing, inspections, cargo consolidation, and onward transportation when seaport terminals experience capacity constraints or longer dwell times.

Inland and Off-Port Buffering Demand Supports Market Growth

Port pressure across Northwest Europe continues to drive demand for inland and off-port container depots. Antwerp-Bruges recorded a 3.7% increase in TEU volumes during the first half of 2025 while continuing to face congestion, indicating that cargo growth and operational disruption are occurring at the same time. Hutchison Ports also reported higher storage revenue in its European segment during 2025 as containers remained in the logistics system for longer periods.

Although the EUR 2.9 billion (USD 3.1 billion) Extra Container Capacity Antwerp project is expected to expand terminal capacity, its multi-year construction schedule will sustain the importance of inland buffering throughout much of the forecast period. Rail-linked hinterland consolidation is also strengthening the role of depots by connecting seaports with inland production, consumption, and distribution centers.

Reefer-Ready Depots Gain Strategic Importance

Demand for reefer-capable container depots is increasing as temperature-controlled cargo requires specialized electrical infrastructure, frequent monitoring, pre-trip inspections, and technical maintenance. The International Institute of Refrigeration expects global refrigerated container volumes to rise from 4 million TEUs in 2023 to 7.1 million TEUs by 2030, supporting investment in cold chain logistics capacity across Europe.

Maersk's 35,000 m cold store at Maasvlakte II, located beside its Star Depot, demonstrates the closer integration of cold storage and container depot operations within major logistics corridors. This shift is also contributing to faster growth in container maintenance and repair services compared with basic storage.

Land and Operating Costs Constrain Depot Expansion

Limited land availability near major European ports remains a significant market restraint. In the Netherlands and Belgium, zoning restrictions, environmental approval requirements, and competition for logistics space have slowed greenfield development. Operators are responding through vertical container stacking, denser yard layouts, and multi-use inland facilities.

High labor and utility costs are also placing pressure on standard depot margins. In response, operators are adopting cloud-based yard management platforms, automated gate systems, equipment tracking, and digital visibility tools to improve container flow, reduce manual processes, and increase yard utilization.

Inland Container Depots Maintain the Largest Share

Inland container depots accounted for 39.81% of the Europe container depot logistics market in 2025, representing the leading depot category. Their ability to support customs clearance, inspections, de-stuffing, intermodal transfers, and cargo consolidation provides a strong position in markets where congestion pushes containers away from quay-side terminals.

Empty container depots are forecast to record an 8.07% CAGR from 2026 to 2031, making them the fastest-growing depot type. Growth is being driven by equipment imbalances, increasingly complex repositioning requirements, and demand for faster turnaround between import and export corridors. Elevated congestion and longer dwell times reported by Sogese in early 2026, linked to equipment repositioning toward Asia, further highlight the strategic value of empty container depots.

Maintenance and Repair Services Record the Fastest Growth

Container storage services represented 34.02% of the market in 2025 and remained the largest service category. Storage continues to generate substantial revenue from terminal overflow, cargo staging, and extended container dwell times. Cleaning, washing, and other value-added logistics services provide additional opportunities to increase revenue from each container visit.

Container maintenance and repair services are projected to expand at a 9.22% CAGR between 2026 and 2031. Higher equipment utilization, stricter inspection requirements, and growing reefer activity are shifting more technical work from seaport terminals to specialized depots. DR Depots operates more than 140 reefer plug points in Rotterdam and 60 in Antwerp, illustrating the concentration of reefer maintenance demand in key ARA-range hinterland locations.

Continued container traffic growth, intermodal investment, depot digitization, and cold chain expansion are expected to support the Europe container depot logistics market through 2031. Inland facilities with strong rail connections, reefer infrastructure, repair capabilities, and advanced yard visibility systems will be well positioned to capture emerging opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview and Importance of Container Depot Logistics

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growth in Inland and Off-Port Buffering Demand

4.2.2 Rising Reefer-Ready Depot Utilization

4.2.3 Rail-Linked Hinterland Consolidation

4.2.4 Depot Digitization and Yard Visibility Requirements

4.2.5 EU Supply Chain Emissions Reporting Pressures

4.2.6 Container Pooling and Leasing Asset Rotation Complexity

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Land Scarcity Near Core Port Corridors

4.3.2 High Labor and Utility Cost Structure

4.3.3 Fragmented Permitting Across European Countries

4.3.4 Low Margin Sensitivity in Standard Dry Container Services

4.4 Regulatory Framework

4.5 Value Chain and Distribution Channel Architecture Analysis

4.6 Technology Innovations Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Rivalry Among Competitors

4.8 Container Throughput Trends

4.9 Import-Export Trade Analysis

4.10 Port and Terminal Infrastructure Analysis

4.11 Sustainability and ESG Analysis

4.12 Evolution of Container Depot Logistics Market

4.13 Impact of Geo-Political Events on Supply Chain Shifts

5 Market Size and Growth Forecasts (Value, 2026-2031)

5.1 By Depot Type

5.1.1 Inland Container Depots (ICDs)

5.1.2 Container Freight Stations (CFS)

5.1.3 Empty Container Depots (ECDs)

5.1.4 Port-Based Container Depots

5.2 By Service Type

5.2.1 Container Storage Services

5.2.2 Container Handling Services

5.2.3 Container Maintenance and Repair (M&R) Services

5.2.4 Container Cleaning & Washing Services

5.2.5 Other Value-Added Logistics Services

5.3 By Container Type

5.3.1 Dry Containers

5.3.2 Reefer Containers

5.4 By Trade Orientation

5.4.1 International/Transshipment Container Handling

5.4.2 Domestic Container Movement

5.5 By Country

5.5.1 United Kingdom

5.5.2 Germany

5.5.3 France

5.5.4 Spain

5.5.5 Italy

5.5.6 Belgium

5.5.7 Netherlands

5.5.8 NORDICS (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden)

5.5.9 Rest of Europe

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Key Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 APM Terminals

6.4.2 DP World

6.4.3 PSA International

6.4.4 Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA)

6.4.5 Eurogate GmbH & Co. KGaA, KG

6.4.6 Contargo GmbH & Co. KG

6.4.7 CMA CGM Group (CEVA Logistics)

6.4.8 MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company SA (MEDLOG/TIL)

6.4.9 Hutchison Ports

6.4.10 Samskip

6.4.11 Contship Italia Group

6.4.12 Duisburger Hafen AG (duisport)

6.4.13 BLG Logistics Group AG & Co. KG

6.4.14 Rhenus Group

6.4.15 Bertschi AG

6.4.16 Van Moer Logistics

6.4.17 H. Essers

6.4.18 Den Hartogh Logistics

6.4.19 Depot Connect International (Europe)

6.4.20 Interporto Bologna S.p.A.

6.4.21 Katoen Natie NV

6.4.22 DR Depots

7 Market Opportunities and Future Outlook

7.1 White-space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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