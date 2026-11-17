MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A new 1U rack-mount expansion platform provides flexible MiniPCIe and M.2 module installation, extensive front-panel connectivity, and independent power and cooling design.

STOUFFVILLE, Ontario, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amfeltec Corporation today announced that it's new 1U Opah PCI Express I/O Expansion ApplianceTM is in full production. The Opah appliance is designed to expand the I/O capabilities of standard host computers and servers by supporting up to 28 Mini PCIe and/or M.2 B-key modules connected via x8 PCI Express Gen 4 interface.

The appliance accommodates up to four internal carrier adapter boards. Each adapter provides seven MiniPCIe circuits and seven M.2 B-key circuits for module installation, allowing customers to freely combine different module types on the same adapter in any configuration. The maximum of seven modules can be installed simultaneously per adapter, providing a total system capacity of up to 28 modules.

The Opah appliance connects to the host computer via a copper connection carrying the x8 PCI Express Gen 4 interface. The copper connection supports a distance of up to two metres between the host computer and the appliance.

The appliance's front panel provides 84 connector mounting positions, offering ample space and flexibility for system integrators to easily install and arrange RF, video, and other I/O connectors in a configuration that best suits their specific application requirements.

“Systems requiring a large number of Mini PCIe or M.2 modules have traditionally relied on multiple PCIe carrier boards installed inside the host computer. This approach creates significant system-design challenges, including limited power and cooling capacity, restricted installation space, and insufficient room on a standard computer chassis for accessible wireless antenna, video, and other I/O connectors,” said Michael Feldman, President and CTO of Amfeltec Corporation.

“The key innovation behind the Opah appliance is that we bring together flexible multi-module I/O expansion, dedicated power and cooling design, extensive front-panel connectivity and remote deployment in a single 1U platform. Customers can freely combine different types of modules on the same carrier appliance, in any configuration. The dedicated appliance enclosure provides greater flexibility for supplying power and cooling to installed modules, without being constrained by the host computer's internal resources.”

The Opah PCI Express I/O Expansion ApplianceTM is designed for applications requiring multiple wireless communication, video capture, and other I/O modules. It's modular architecture, standard 1U rack-mount form factor, and extensive front-panel connector mounting positions provide system integrators with a flexible platform for developing and deploying multi-module systems.

For additional information about the Opah PCI Express I/O Expansion ApplianceTM, please visit the product page:

About Amfeltec Corporation

Amfeltec is a Canadian electronics engineering company incorporated in 2005 and a leading provider of complex and innovative solutions for the world's diverse electronics markets. All Amfeltec products are designed and manufactured in Canada, and most are covered by one or more United States patents.

Notable Amfeltec product families include the Squid Carrier BoardTM, Piranha USB Telecom AdapterTM, Arowana PCIe SSD BoardTM, AngelShark Carrier BoardTM, PocketShark Batteryless System LoggersTM, and Opah PCI Express I/O Expansion ApplianceTM.

For more information, please visit Amfeltec's website at .

Contact Information

Peter Suslik

Amfeltec Corporation

T: 1.905.604.6438 x112

F: 1.905.604.6439

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