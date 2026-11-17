MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Caribbean, a global agentic AI development and deployment platform, put Jamaican innovation in the spotlight at its investor showcase at the New York Stock Exchange on Friday evening, with eight Jamaican teams reaching the finals. Jamaica ranked among the programme's top sources of applicants, with 56 builders taking part.

In a virtual address to the showcase, Fayval Williams, Jamaica's Minister of Finance and the Public Service, celebrated their achievements as evidence of the Caribbean's role in shaping the future of AI.

"You made us proud. Extremely proud," Williams told the finalists. "These companies show that when you build carefully, for real users and to last, a solution that makes it in the Caribbean can make it anywhere. Here in Jamaica, we want to work with serious partners on practical problems like these."

Co-hosted by Future Caribbea founder Lily Dash, with Silicon Valley venture capitalist Bill Tai joining virtually, the invitation-only evening brought finalist founder teams before investors, family offices, diplomats and enterprise leaders, including Oliver Mair, Jamaica's Consul General in New York. The evening opened with remarks from Brian Baumann, Global Head of Technology Ecosystems at the NYSE, and drew technology leaders from Intel and NVIDIA. The showcase was the final stage of a programme launched in May at IDB Invest Sustainability Week in Barbados, which brought together more than 450 builders from 39 countries.





Many of the Jamaican teams are building for the island's most pressing needs, and the recovery from Hurricane Melissa was never far from the conversation. Project Lighthouse, co-founded by Sammarieo Brown, is building a relief platform backed by a catastrophe bond that would pay citizens directly rather than routing funds through government, so households can get back on their feet faster after a disaster.





Small businesses are the focus for Dataffluent. Led by Raquel Seville in Kingston, the company uses AI agents to assess the businesses banks typically turn away, opening a path to formal credit for the firms that make up most of the Jamaican economy.





In healthcare, Wellnest uses AI to triage patients and draft clinical notes in Jamaican clinics, and it understands Patois, so the sickest patients can be seen first and clinicians spend less time on paperwork.





For Jamaicans abroad, Yadli offers peace of mind. The platform lets diaspora families verify building work on homes in Jamaica before any payment is released, protecting both the families sending money and the tradespeople doing honest work.





The night was a win for the region as a whole, with top honours going to Caribbean Grid AI from Barbados, Neptune Analytics from Trinidad and Tobago, and Miracle, in a competitive field shaped in large part by Jamaica's finalists. All three winners will receive consulting hours from EY-Parthenon.





“Caribbean founders showed investors, diplomats and enterprise leaders at the New York Stock Exchange that category-defining companies can come from anywhere,” said Lily Dash, Founder of Future Caribbean.“Jamaica's eight finalists were a big part of that story, building technology for disaster relief, small business credit and healthcare that solves real problems at home and can serve customers around the world. Now we are focused on turning these conversations into investment, partnerships and revenue.”





Future Caribbean's commercialization phase, delivered in partnership with ACTAI Advisors, will now focus on helping showcase companies turn investor and enterprise interest into funding, pilots and partnerships. Founders also recorded interviews with NYSE Wired, the exchange's technology media franchise, extending their reach to a global audience, and Future Caribbean is exploring its next buildathon and investor showcase to bring more founders into the programme.





About Future Caribbean



Future Caribbean is a global agentic AI development and deployment platform connecting entrepreneurs, investors, institutions, industry leaders and technology partners to build and commercialize solutions for the Caribbean and distributed markets worldwide.

Launched in May 2026 at IDB Invest Sustainability Week in Barbados, its inaugural global agentic AI buildathon attracted more than 450 builders from 39 countries, supported by over 200 advisors and judges and more than 48 partner organizations. The platform focuses on commercialization, investment, enterprise deployment and international growth.





Website: futurecaribbean.com

Explore the companies: futurecaribbean.com/demo-day





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