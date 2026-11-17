MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lessing's Hospitality Group hosts Thanksgiving Eve DJ parties in Farmingdale Bay Shore, and Babylon on Wednesday, Nov. 25, Thanksgiving Day buffets and prix fixe dinners in Islip, Stony Brook, Cold Spring Harbor, Oakdale and Port Jefferson on Thursday, Nov. 26, and breakfast catering for pickup in Huntington throughout Thanksgiving weekend.

Key Facts About Lessing's Thanksgiving Eve and Thanksgiving Dinner Events Across Long Island:

Nov. 25, 2026: Thanksgiving Eve events in Farmingdale, Babylon, Bay Shore and Huntington

Nov. 26, 2026: Thanksgiving buffets and prix fixe dining in Islip, Stony Brook, Cold Spring Harbor, Oakdale and Port Jefferson

Thanksgiving Weekend 2026: Breakfast catering pickup in Huntington

Lessing's Hospitality Group: Sixth-generation family business founded in 1890 with 120+ locations

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Put down the baster and leave the dishes to Lessing's! Lessing's Hospitality Group will host Thanksgiving Eve parties at two restaurants on Wednesday, Nov. 25, and Thanksgiving Day dining across their Suffolk County locations on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026, with breakfast catering available for pickup in Huntington all weekend.

The festivities begin Wednesday evening with DJs at Library Café in Farmingdale, Post Office Café in Babylon and Goldy's Gems in Bay Shore, with Finnegan's in Huntington also open on Thanksgiving Eve, giving guests around the Island a place to catch up with old friends.

On Thanksgiving Day, Bayberry in Islip, Mirabelle Tavern in Stony Brook, Sandbar in Cold Spring Harbor, View in Oakdale and Port Jefferson Country Club in Port Jefferson will welcome families and friends for holiday dining, from traditional Thanksgiving buffets to a seated prix fixe experience. And for a house full of guests the next morning, Hatch in Huntington is offering breakfast catering for pickup all weekend.

For six generations, the Lessing family has built its hospitality tradition around bringing people together. This Thanksgiving, they're making sure everyone, including the person who usually does all the cooking, gets to enjoy a seat at the table.

“Thanksgiving is about being together, and for a lot of families the hardest part is that someone spends the whole day in the kitchen instead of at the table,” said Michael Lessing, CEO of Lessing's Hospitality Group.“Our family has been part of Long Island's holidays for generations, and we look forward to opening our doors from Thanksgiving Eve through the weekend so everyone, including the cook, gets to enjoy it.”

THANKSGIVING 2026 AT A GLANCE

Library Café | Farmingdale, NY | Thanksgiving Eve DJ Party



Event: Thanksgiving Eve DJ Party

Time: 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Address: 274 Main Street, Farmingdale, NY 11735 Tickets: No cover for walk ins. For large parties call to reserve your spot! 516-752-7678. Visit The Library Cafe Happenings for more information



Post Office Café | Babylon, NY | Thanksgiving Eve Party with DJ Party P



Event: Thanksgiving Eve Party with DJ Party P

Time: Beginning at 9 p.m.

Address: 130 West Main Street, Babylon, NY 11702 Tickets: Limited availability. Purchase tickets at the door. For more information visit Post Office Café Thanksgiving Ev or call 631-669-9224



Finnegan's | Huntington, NY | Open on Thanksgiving Eve



Event: Open on Thanksgiving Eve

Time: Party starts at 10pm

Address: 5 Wall Street, Huntington, NY 11743 Tickets: $10 cover. Walk ins only. Visit Finnegans NY Happenings for more information



Goldy's Gems | Bay Shore, NY | DJ Joe Spinning All Night Long Thanksgiving Eve



Event: DJ Joe spinning all night long Thanksgiving Eve

Time: Doors open at 5pm, DJ starts at 9pm

Address: 5 Third Avenue, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Reservations: Walk ins only. Visit Goldy's Gems Happenings for more information



Bayberry | Islip, NY | Thanksgiving Buffet



Dining: Thanksgiving Buffet

Seatings: 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Address: 501 Main Street, Islip, NY 11751 Reservations: Book online at Bayberry Thanksgiving Buffe or call 631-210-0011



Mirabelle Tavern | Stony Brook, NY | Thanksgiving Day Grand Buffet



Dining: Thanksgiving Day Grand Buffet

Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Address: Three Village Inn, 150 Main Street, Stony Brook, NY 11790 Reservations: Book online at Mirabelle Restaurant & Tavern Thanksgiving Day Grand Buffet or call 631-751-0555



Sandbar | Cold Spring Harbor, NY | Thanksgiving Prix Fixe Menu



Dining: Thanksgiving Prix Fixe Menu

Hours: Noon to 8 p.m.

Address: 55 Main Street, Cold Spring Harbor, NY 11724 Reservations: Book online at Sandbar Thanksgiving Prix Fixe or call 631-498-6188



View | Oakdale, NY | Thanksgiving Buffet



Dining: Thanksgiving Buffet

Hours: Noon to 7 p.m.

Address: 3 Consuelo Place, Oakdale, NY 11769 Reservations: Book online at View | Seafood Restaurant Thanksgiving Buffet or call 631-589-2694



Port Jefferson Country Club | Port Jefferson, NY | Thanksgiving Buffet



Dining: Thanksgiving Buffet

Seatings: Noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Address: 44 Fairway Drive, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Reservations: Book online at Thanksgiving at Port Jefferson Country Club or call 631-473-1440, ext. 102



THANKSGIVING WEEKEND, ORDER AHEAD:

Hatch | Huntington, NY | Breakfast Catering For Pickup



Dining: Breakfast catering for pickup

Order By: Tuesday November 24th at noon

Address: Pickup your orders at 286 Main Street, Huntington, NY 11743 Order: Online at Hatch Huntington Thanksgiving Orders or call 631-424-0780



About Lessing's Hospitality Group

Founded in 1890 by Maxwell Lessing in New York City, Lessing's Hospitality Group began as a single lunch counter in Manhattan and has grown into one of the largest hospitality companies in the Northeast and Florida. The sixth-generation, family-owned company operates more than 120 locations, including more than 20 exclusive wedding and catering venues, more than 20 full-service restaurants, more than 65 corporate and academic dining centers, a historic inn, a presidential yacht and a fully operating ranch. For more information, visit .

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