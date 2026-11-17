MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ataccama named a Visionary as Gartner extends governance to AI models and agentic workflows

BOSTON, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ataccama, the data trust company, today announced its recognition as the only Visionary in the 2026 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Data and Analytics Governance Platforms.

Gartner defines data and analytics governance platforms as an integrated set of technology capabilities that enable organizations to design, manage and enforce data governance policies across business applications and D&A systems. Primarily used by business roles, these platforms focus on policy setting and enforcement for data and derived assets, including for AI models. This emphasis differentiates them from data management tools that focus purely on policy execution.

Ataccama believes its position as a Visionary reflects its focus on an independent data trust layer for the modern AI stack.



Ataccama ONE works alongside the cloud platforms and catalogs enterprises already run: Teams write a data quality rule once, and Ataccama enforces it where the data lives, as pushdown SQL in Snowflake or PySpark on Databricks, in files, and at the edge inside on-premises systems so regulated data never leaves the network.

The innovative ONE AI Agent serves as a digital data steward that documents data, builds quality rules, and traces issues to their root cause before recommending a fix, with a steward approving each change. The Ataccama Data Trust Index, served to AI agents through the Ataccama MCP Server, gives agents a machine-readable signal to check before they rely on data.



“The market has long recognized Ataccama as a top player for data quality and MDM,” said Martin Zahumensky, CEO of Ataccama.“Now we are known for opening our platform to work alongside the cloud platforms and catalogs our customers already run, and putting agentic AI to work on stewardship tasks that follow each customer's own playbook. We believe Gartner's recognition reflects that strategy, and a reality every CDO knows: Your data will never all live in one place. Our job is to make it trustworthy wherever it lives, so the AI agents built on top of it can rely on it, and to get our customers to trusted data, faster.”

“Data governance used to sit in the back room, far away from where the data was actually being used,” said Camilla Björkqvist, Senior Director Global Data Governance & Transformation, Mondelēz International.“Data ownership now sits with the business. Rather than moving data into Ataccama, we connect to our existing data sources to understand where the data comes from and how it flows across the organization. Our move into AI and agentic use cases depended on getting the data foundation right first.”

As more agents move into production, the next evolution of data governance programs is ensuring trust in agent outputs. At Ataccama's annual FWRD event held earlier this month, the company previewed its 2027 roadmap, detailing what the future of agent trust would look like.

To access the full report, visit: The 2026 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Data and Analytics Governance Platforms.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Governance Platforms, By Anurag Raj, Sarah Turkal, Lulu Wan, Dalia Nagui, 12 November 2026

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Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

About Ataccama

Ataccama is the agentic data trust company. Organizations worldwide rely on Ataccama ONE to ensure data is accurate, accessible, and trusted for every decision and system. Powered by the ONE AI Agent, the platform delivers autonomous data quality by continuously monitoring, improving, and explaining data reliability across complex enterprise and multi-agent environments. Ataccama ONE unifies data quality, observability, lineage, and governance into a single architecture, ensuring data is consistent and explainable. This quality-first foundation ensures data is always fit for purpose and compliant with regulatory standards, powering AI, analytics, and operations with confidence. Ataccama provides the essential infrastructure for enterprise-grade data trust. Learn more at.

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