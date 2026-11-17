MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Published every two months, the shoppable fashion report gives busy luxury shoppers a shortlist of the brands, clothing, bags, and shoes worth a closer look

WARSAW, Poland, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VITKAC Luxury Online Shop presents VITKAC Vanguard, a luxury fashion report published every two months that highlights trending designer clothes, standout accessories, and the brands attracting the most attention from VITKAC shoppers. Each edition combines brand and product rankings with editorial commentary, allowing readers to see what's trending in luxury fashion and shop featured pieces directly from the report.

The current edition ranks 20 brands in its Hottest Brands list, led by Gucci, Balenciaga, DSQUARED2, Bottega Veneta, and Diesel. The Hottest Products list features 10 picks, including a collaboration between UGG and JW Anderson, Chloé's heeled jelly sandals, Fendi's Baguette bag, Bottega Veneta's large Andiamo shoulder bag, and an AMI Alexandre Mattiussi wool sweater. The accompanying commentary explains what's driving interest, from Gucci's archive-inspired designs to renewed attention around early-2000s denim.

A Shortlist for Shoppers Who Value Their Time

For fashion enthusiasts and high-end shoppers with limited time to browse, VITKAC Vanguard streamlines the process of moving from what's popular to what's worth trying. A reader can scan the rankings, discover a label they may have overlooked, or follow a link to a specific bag, shoe, or piece of clothing. The edit brings together new collaborations and familiar designs, helping shoppers keep up with the latest designer drops while revisiting pieces that continue to draw interest.

VITKAC bases its brand rankings on how customers search for, select, and interact with brands and products on its own platform. That gives the report a clear point of view based on what VITKAC shoppers are exploring. Editorial commentary adds context about the design, cultural references, and craftsmanship behind the pieces that catch their attention.

VITKAC Vanguard is developed through a combination of editorial expertise and data-informed research. VITKAC's fashion experts assess customer-interest signals from VITKAC Luxury Online Shop, including searches and engagement with brands and products, alongside broader fashion intelligence from multiple sources, such as search trends and wider market signals. The result is a curated perspective on the labels, products and design directions worth watching now.

From a Warsaw Flagship to a Global Luxury Online Shop

VITKAC's roots date to 1992, when its business began importing designer fashion into Poland. In 2011, the company opened its Warsaw flagship on Bracka Street in a building designed by Polish architect Stefan Kuryłowicz. VITKAC extended that approach to luxury retail online by pairing established fashion houses with emerging designers and leveraging direct relationships with brands to deliver select collaborations, limited editions, and early releases to shoppers.

VITKAC Vanguard uses that same selective approach to fashion discovery. Every two months, readers can return for a fresh look at the designers gaining attention and the pieces shaping how VITKAC customers shop.

Read the current edition at VITKAC Vanguard.

About VITKAC

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VITKAC is a Warsaw-based luxury online shop serving an international clientele through its flagship department store and