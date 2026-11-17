MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A pocket-sized Flex with 40+ swappable add-ons, and a Storm rebuilt with 14 upgrades

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROXON, the maker of modular and fixed multitools for everyday carry, has launched two new tools: Flex GO, a pocket-sized addition to its Flex modular system, and Storm 2.0, an upgraded version of its pliers-based Storm multitool. Both went on sale October 28, 2026 at roxontool.com, ahead of the holiday gift season.

Flex GO keeps the full-size Flex's build-your-own design in a pocket-sized frame, with needle-nose pliers at its core and eight slots for more than 40 interchangeable short add-ons, swapped without extra equipment. Closed, it measures 3.46 inches and weighs 6.12 ounces, with G10 handles, a pocket clip, one-hand opening, locking tools and a safety lock.









The pre-installed Flex GO, priced at $69.99, ships with 15 tools, including pliers, wire cutters, a knife, scissors, a file, a bottle opener and a 1/4" bit driver. A frame-only version at $48.00 is coming soon for users who want to choose every add-on.

Storm 2.0 is built for people who want a complete tool with no setup. ROXON reworked 14 parts of the original, starting with a longer, thicker D2 steel blade. The pliers are stronger, the wire cutters are replaceable, the scissors are more durable, and the file and awl now lock. A bit holder, wine foil cutter and pocket clip are new. Storm 2.0 is lighter than the original and is priced at $59.99 in Electric Blue, Lava Orange and Aqua Blue.









“Since we launched Flex, the question we've heard most from our community is, 'Can you make a smaller one?'” said Feng Sun, CEO of ROXON.“Flex GO is that tool: the same freedom to choose your add-ons, in a size you'll actually carry every day. Storm 2.0 is for the people who want everything ready out of the box, and we rebuilt almost every part of a tool our customers already loved.”

Flex GO and Storm 2.0 are covered by ROXON's 25-year warranty and are available now at roxontool.com/products/flex-go and roxontool.com/products/storm-modular-tool.

About ROXON

ROXON Inc., based in Irvine, California, designs modular and fixed multitools and everyday carry accessories for outdoor, home and on-the-job use. Its Flex System lets users customize their own tools from more than 40 interchangeable add-ons. ROXON products are backed by a 25-year warranty. Learn more at roxontool.com.

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